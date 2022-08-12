Presented by

Pre-Game Notebook: Bengals Begin Roster Fights On Special Teams In Preseason Opener

Aug 12, 2022 at 07:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/CIN/photos/images/hobson60x60.jpg
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Stanley Morgan, Jr., an undrafted rookie who made it, warms up Friday.
Ryan Meyer
Stanley Morgan, Jr., an undrafted rookie who made it, warms up Friday.

Bengals rookie slot cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray has been mesmerizing his fellow rookies with some of his card tricks, but his greatest feat of magic comes when he simply steps on the Paycor Stadium turf for Friday night's (7:30-Cincinnati's Local 12) preseason opener against the Cardinals.

"I can't imagine just yet what the emotions are going to be turning inside me," he said this week after rookie edge Jeffrey Gunter walked away from his locker shaking his head.

"To think of all I've been through in my life and to get to this point where I'm walking on the field in an NFL stadium with a jersey and my name on the back with my number, it's just going to be very emotional."

Remember, it was just barely six months ago when he was delivering pizzas on the night of the Super Bowl in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. He knew he belonged playing football. Somewhere.

While the Bengals and Rams exulted, Daramy-Swaray wept. A standout player at small Division I Colgate coming into the 2020 prospect class, COVID killed his shot at an NFL training camp. He kept the dream alive playing in the German pro league for Potsdam. The last time he wore pads was a year ago September in a semifinals loss to the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.

"It comes back naturally," he said.

Now, at 26, an NFL shot.

He'll have plenty of fans coming down I-71, especially his mother. Years ago she somehow got him and his older brother out of the civil war in Sierra Leone that claimed his father three months before he was born.

"It's a story that goes back 20 years. What she did to help get me here was amazing," he said. "The thing is to keep it under control and do my job. Execute. Execute. Execute. I'm trying to get a job."

Other things to watch Friday:

_Incumbent 14-year vet punter Kevin Huber begins his competition against first-year Drue Chrisman. Chrisman has had the most leg strength in training camp. Can he be consistent directionally and can Huber get a spark in the games?

They figure to rotate punts Friday while another 14-year vet, long snapper Clark Harris, probably plays the first half while rookie Cal Adomtis gets the second.

_Left guard Jackson Carman is the only projected offensive line starter starting against the Cards. The guy pushing him, fourth-rounder Cordell Volson, is starting at right guard. They each figure to play the first half before Volson replaces Carman at left in the second half.

_Fitting that the Bengals wide receiver under the most scrutiny Friday is Kansas undrafted rookie Kwamie Lassiter II. He wears 18, the number the great A.J. Green wore here during seven straight Super Bowl runs before he went to Arizona last season.

Lassiter is embroiled in a tough roster fight for the sixth and last receiver slot with sure-handed vets Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin. The job goes to the guy who wins the punt returning competition, where Lassiter is trying to make more people miss than the reliable and relatively sedate Taylor and Irwin. Taylor, so steady in the postseason, is going to be a hard guy to blow out of there.

_It was a year ago when rookie edge Joseph Ossai blew up his debut in 33 sparkling snaps in the opener in Tampa Bay. But he also suffered season-ending knee and wrist injuries that night. He returned Friday, but he won't play as much as on the edge as seventh-rounder Jeffrey Gunter (in an impressive camp) and second-year Raymond Johnson III.

Related Content

news

Rookie Show On Tap As Bengals Set To Play First Game In Paycor Stadium

As befitting a Bengals rookie about to play in his first NFL game in Paycor Stadium's first ever game Friday (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Allan George zapped the home locker room's music box one day this week to the song list of the artist known as "Future."

news

Training Camp Report: Bengals Offense Breaks Out With Help of Ja'Marr Chase's 'Casual Wednesday'

Center Ted Karras, one of quarterback Joe Burrow's three new starting offensive linemen, was thrilled to meet the Bengals' greatest offensive lineman of all-time after Wednesday's practice and he was glad the offense timed it up its best day of training camp to welcome Anthony Munoz.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals' Tentative Lineup For Preseason Opener; Chrisman Seeks Consistency For Big Leg

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won't play most of his starters in Friday's (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) preseason opener at Paycor Stadium against Arizona, but look for first-round pick Dax Hill to start at free safety in his NFL debut and first-team left guard Jackson Carman to get the nod.

news

Bengals Training Camp Schedule Update

news

Training Camp Report: Bengals Looking To Keep Up The (Ja'Marr) Chase As Defenses React

On a special teams Monday at training camp, the Bengals first offense ran only a handful of plays in a drive that started at their own 1. But the last two gave a hint on how they think they can keep Ja'Marr Chase one of the hottest wide receivers in the NFL.

news

Quick Hits: Zac Confident Burrow To Get Enough Work In Training Camp; No Surprises On Bengals Depth Chart; Dax Debut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become one of the faces of the NFL by playing a grand total of three preseason snaps and throwing one pass. The way Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sounded Monday, don't look for that number to grow.

news

The Ocho Declares Uno "Better," In So Many Ways At Bengals Training Camp Stop

First of all, Chad Ocho Cinco says Uno is better than him.

news

Training Camp Report: Chidobe Awuzie Well-Versed in Bengals History On Corner

If it's possible in his second Bengals training camp, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is having a better camp than last year's spectacular coming-out-party. (See below, Play of the Day.)  He makes it his business to know cornerbacks past and present. When you tell him that last year he played the best corner around these parts since Leon Hall's heyday, he knows exactly who you're talking about because he watched him and the Bengals from the previous decade.

news

Quick Hits: Adam Jones Returns To Bengals Training Camp; Pacman Loves Burrow's Dog; Undrafted CB George Having Smart Camp

Hello world. Adam Jones, the feisty cornerback and punt returner who re-built his career with the Bengals when he went from ashes to all-star as a 2015 Pro Bowler, returned to Paul Brown Stadium Sunday to mix business with pleasure.

news

Hobson's Choice: Roster Watching As Bengals Prep For Preseason

With Friday's 7:30 p.m. preseason opener at Paul Brown Stadium on tap against Arizona, the readers weigh in.

news

Training Camp Report: Bengals Rookie WR Kwamie Lassiter II And The Drive To Repeat History

The Bengals open the preseason in six days Friday at Paul Brown Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. game and Kwamie Lassiter II, who photos show smiles like the last Kwamie Lassiter, can't help but smile at the schedule maker.

Advertising