Quick Hits: Bengals Fan Favorite Hurst Gets Magic Moment; Joe Mixon: "When The Lights Get Bigger, We Shine Brighter"; Brothers Hill Meet Again

JOLTIN' JOE: What a difference a Super Bowl run makes. A Paycor playoff game no longer means crushing pressure, but unmitigated joy for the possibility of another big night under the lights, a 'la the win over the Raiders in last year's Wild Card.

"Everybody wanted it. We still want it. We want it even more than we did last year and right now the theme around here is finish,' said running back Joe Mixon Thursday. "Finish the job. One week at a time. One day at a time. Make every day count. Come to work. Get ready to go and come Sunday you have to lay it all out on the line. Everything is at stake. One day at a time and everything will take care of itself."

And Mixon is convinced the Bengals and their starters, who have won 11 straight in December and January, know the moment.

"When the lights get bigger, we shine brighter. I feel like come Sunday night, prime time, everybody is going to be watching," Mixon said. "It's going to be a prime example for us to go out there and handle what we have to do. We're not going to make the game bigger than it is. Everybody knows what's at stake. We know them. They know us and we're going to go out there and do whatever we can to get that Dub. That's what it is."

Mixon got some blowback in Buffalo two weeks go before the game when he said the Bengals were the "big dogs," in the AFC. On Thursday, he stood by it and damn the bulletin boards.