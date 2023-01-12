Joe Burrow On The Eve of Another Postseason: 'These Moments Are Moments That You Remember'

"You don't always remember Week 6 games on the road. You remember these playoff games, these home night playoff games. We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't unfortunately end up playing, that was the best atmosphere pregame that I've ever been a part of. We are going to need that again on Sunday."

Paycor that night against the Bills, he said, even had a better buzz than an LSU game.

"Ever, ever," he said of his lifetime.

The one thing that may even be better than being the all-time accuracy leader is even though Burrow lost the NFL completion percentage title he won last year at 70.4 to Geno Smith's 69.8, his runner-up 68.3 might have been even more impressive.

After Burrow sifted their blitzes and one-high safety looks last season, NFL defenses shifted their approach and gobbled up more space this season in a blanket of two-safety deep.

What happened last Sunday in the 27-16 win over the Ravens (and in the Oct. 9 loss in Baltimore) is a pretty good example and most likely a dry run of what we'll see this Sunday.

According to Next Gen Stats, first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has blitzed Burrow just seven percent of the time compared to predecessor Wink Martindale's 30 percent.

"They initially were blitzing a little more than expected in those first two quarters," Burrow said of last Sunday. "We had some success against it then they started doing what they did in the first game. They have a good plan, they always do. I have a lot of respect for the guys on the other side."

Burrow hasn't approached last year's numbers against the Ravens (he's passed for 432 against them in two games after hitting them for 941 last year), but it serves as a bit of a metaphor.