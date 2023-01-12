Bengals Roster Building In The Spotlight: How They Made A Max Move On O-Line

"He installs central vac throughout northeastern Wisconsin," Scharping said. "He took a look at Teddy's central vac and fixed it up for him. We're rolling in Cincinnati."

That's because when the final waiver wire of training camp appeared, Scharping was high on the scouts' Preseason Watch List.

During training camp, each scout is responsible for a group of teams around the league. They identify which of their players are most likely to get cut and write reports on them from the current preseason tape. Since they probably also scouted them coming out of college, those reports are included. There may also be reports from last preseason.

So when the deluge came around dinnertime on Aug. 30, they just had to punch a search function to get the reports of those suddenly available. There were also a few character calls to players, coaches and other scouts they know from around the league that know the player.

They break the Watch List into categories. Ideal Practice Squad Player. Rotational Player. Quality Backup. Low-Level Starter. Scharping was the highest cut of player out there as the 55th pick in his draft with 33 NFL starts. He fit right into the Situational Starter slot. Given that the Texans had drafted Kenyon Green in the first round and there was a new head coach in Houston, he was on the list. And he was also on the list because given he had a big second-round salary in the final year of his rookie deal ($2.5 million) and the Bengals, with Katie Blackburn's salary cap flexibility, were able to do what most teams couldn't and claimed him all the way down at No. 31.

"Like anywhere, anytime you don't see eye-to-eye with a player, then you talk about it in-depth and you go through it, and sometimes we throw players aside," head coach Zac Taylor told Bengals.com this week. "This is one I think there was unanimity on. We liked Max, we liked what he was about, we liked what we saw on tape. We thought he'd fit in the room, everything we knew about him, and it was a great job by Duke and those guys getting him in the mix."

It also helped that Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack and his assistant, Derek Frazier, were aware of Scharping coming out in 2019 and those notes bolstered the report. Frazier got his hands on him at the Northern Illinois pro day and Scharping remembers.