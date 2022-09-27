Bengals' Thursday Night Throwback Features Return Of Amazon's FitzMagic And Big Whit

On Monday, they talked about the Bengals' 27-12 victory over the Jets in New York and "Mike got to see the kids and Melissa." For Mike Brown, this is old home week. Fitzpatrick was at Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium for Jeff Mangold's induction into the Jets Ring of Honor and when he saw Mike Brown three boxes down from him, he had to say hello to his fellow former Ivy League quarterback.

First, he had to talk his way past security wearing a flannel shirt and his 19th century beard. "I'm Ryan Fitzpatrick," FitzMagic said. "I used to play for the Bengals."

"And everyone else," he could have added.

But Fitzpatrick knows that it was playing for the Bengals that jump-started his everyman but enormous 17-year sojourn. Brown, a former Dartmouth quarterback, knew what he meant to the Crimson and hoped to sign Fitzpatrick after the 2005 draft to back up Carson Palmer.

When the Rams grabbed him in the seventh round, Brown traded for him at the 2007 cutdown. When Palmer went down for most of the 2008 season, Fitzpatrick got the most extended work of his career. While he teamed with Whitworth to keep the locker room together and set the table for the 2009 AFC North sweep, Fitzpatrick parlayed it into a big money deal with the Bills and was off.

"Back in the Peyton Manning days, it was tough being a third quarterback," Fitzpatrick says. "When I became a backup, the No. 2, that was huge for a guy just trying to hang on."

Always popular and personable, Fitzpatrick loved how new Bengals center Ted Karras, like Mangold, one of so many of his centers, called his name in his post-game media scrum in anticipation of Thursday night. Karras, it will be recalled, displays a signed photo in his home of him and Fitzpatrick exulting after some FitzMagic.

"Teddy called me from the locker room," Fitzpatrick says. "I told him, I'll have to wait to see you Thursday."

Here's how FitzMagic sees some present day hocus-pocus in Burrow:

"I love watching him play because not only does he have the weapons to do it, but he has no fear in putting the ball down the field. If he sees one-on-one or something giving him an advantageous look, he's getting the ball down field. I feel that doesn't happen as much it should in the league with a lot of young quarterbacks. I like his fearlessness. There is his pocket presence and taking too many sacks, but he'll continue to learn and get better at it."

Whitworth had to laugh during Monday's Amazon production meeting. Off of what he said on last Thursday's broadcast, maybe he spoke Sunday into existence. How the slow start had been a combination of a slew of things. Maybe a new offensive line learning each other. Perhaps Burrow holding the ball too long sometimes or the line dealing with the difficult task of blocking in front of an empty backfield or maybe just early-season kinks.

But on Sunday …

"It's what we talked about," Whitworth says. "Getting it out of their hands a little faster, a little more tempo. Their protection was better. All the things you wanted to see improve. They were more in their groove. They protected Joe better Joe protected the guys better and was able to get the ball out of his hand quick while still getting the ball down field. They're built on big plays, breaking tackles. It was good to see that."

Fitzpatrick left New York raving about Tee Higgins, the Bengals' monstrously gifted 6-4 wide receiver who came out with 98 yards in the first half.

"He's unbelievable. He's so underrated," Fitzpatrick says. "At the very least he's a top 15 receiver. And he's overshadowed."