'Changing Course Of Bengals History,' Just One Of FitzMagic's Acts

But long before he was ushering the Bengals in and out of eras, he paved the way for head coach Marvin Lewis' 2009 Bengals to come off injured reserve, sweep the division and win the AFC North.

Fitzpatrick was in Buffalo by then, but he had helped set the table the year before in his first extended action as a starter in place of the injured Carson Palmer. The Legend of FitzMagic rustled as he led the Bengals to a 4-3-1 finish with an eclectic group that had been either signed off the couch midway through (Cedric Benson, Chris Crocker) and a core of young, emerging stars led by the likes of Leon Hall and Andrew Whitworth to support a roster depleted by injury.

It's been 14 years now and wife Liza has given birth to five more kids since Tate, their second child, was born in Cincinnati. But he knows how big the Bengals were in his career.

"That was a big step for me. That's when I made the jump from third stringer to the backup," Fitzpatrick says. "It was awesome, to be able to draw on that experience later in my career. It was eerily similar what happened when we started 0-7 in Miami. To see the turnaround we had and how it catapulted (the Dolphins) in to the next season, I just saw it was really important that they understood how important it was. It was just kind of a springboard even though the playoffs were out of the question.

"Marvin Lewis has told me multiple times that helped him a lot in his coaching career … They were still trying to use me like I was Carson and we're two different players. They started playing a little more to my strengths and helping me out. By the end of the year they really adjusted and did a great job Marvin has told me he saw that during that season and took it with him through the years."

The Bengals were all over Fitzpatrick in the 2005 draft. Like Bengals president Mike Brown, he was an Ivy League quarterback and there was a thought they could sign Harvard's all-time leading passer after the draft. Until the Rams took him in the seventh round.

But Brown and Bengals quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, a disciple of Rams head coach Mike Martz, got him back in a trade after at the 2007 cut down. Thirty minutes after the Rams team meeting in St. Louis, Fitzpatrick was in the parking lot talking to Lewis on a phone and Lewis was telling him how much the Bengals thought of him.

Fitzpatrick got off the phone with his wife to take the call. He had just told her he had been traded. He didn't have time to tell here where. Until he called her back half-an-hour later.

"She still gives me grief about that," Fitzpatrick says. "So much uncertainty with a six-month-old and where you're going to live."