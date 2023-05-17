Burrow Emerges From The Gym Dialed In: 'Joe Is Joe For A Reason'

This was before Joe Burrow's return to the podium from his annual self-imposed offseason media exile. Before The Headband and The Contract and The UFC Moves tried to zap all the football out of Tuesday.

Burrow, with his January to May to January focus, never let it, of course. But before all that, before Burrow stalked to the podium and sat down saying, "Let's do this," as if he were igniting a huddle, someone asked Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese how Burrow looks after the most normal offseason of his four in the NFL.

Does he look better than last May?

"He's in great shape. Look at him," Boese says. "I think he does right now. There's a reason for that. Because the guy is putting in the work when no one is watching. Millions of people never see it because he's not videotaping and posting everything he does. He's a superstar. One of the most elite quarterbacks in the game. But the thing that people don't see is an elite work ethic like I've never seen."

The two guys who have seen it, indeed the two guys who have most likely seen him more than anyone else since Chiefs tackle Chris Jones grabbed him and the AFC title nearly four months ago are not his marketing people or agent or the latest MMA star, but the two guys he sees in the gym.

Boese, the giant of the GPS, gets him when the team returns in April. Until then, Dak Notestine, the old Ohio University strength and conditioning coach recruited to Athens by an assistant coach named Jimmy Burrow, gets him as he has for pretty much the last decade. Notestine, who went from walk-on to starting defensive end for the Bobcats, has helped the always underdog Joe Burrow go from the prom to the Pro Bowl.

If Burrow appears a little more ripped than usual, maybe it's The Headband, a look from the '80s when muscle mania reigned. He says he's trying something new with his hair and since it's longer, he needs the headband when he's working out. But he says there has been no particular emphasis in the gym this offseason.

"I wouldn't say I had a specific goal. It's always just feeling as good and strong and healthy as you can going into the year," Burrow said at the podium. "I have a great trainer that really thinks about my body and watches my game and understands what part of my body can get stronger and get more stable. I'm really lucky to have Dak. I've been training with him since I was in high school, so he really understands my body and what I need to do to improve and stay at this level."