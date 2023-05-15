How Fate Made A Fair Catch To Land Rookie Punter Brad Robbins With Bengals

"I was ecstatic. It was surreal," Eric says. "I thought the last couple of years he might get a chance the way he was trending. People would ask me (where he wanted Brad to go) and I said it was a privilege just to be drafted, but I must have told dozens of people if I had my druthers I hope he would end up in Cincinnati."

Brad Robbins wasn't so much a fan of teams growing up playing four sports and playing travel baseball for his dad. He follows individuals with his two favorites Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant. Same with punters. Andy Lee. Sam Koch. Johnny Hekker.

And the lefty who ended up becoming the Bengals all-time leading punter during 14 seasons and a team-record 216 games. But that's not why he took Huber's No. 10 jersey when Taylor offered him a couple of options.

"I just closed my eyes and thought ten was a good number. It had slipped my mind that (Huber) had worn it," Brad Robbins says. "Then I went back and googled to see which punters wore ten and whom I could emulate. There it was. Kevin Huber and Johnny Hekker, so it all worked out."

Travis Brammer, the Bengals' vicar of video, is making sure Robbins is getting all the Huber tape he wants. It turns out both Brammer and the draft can magically reverse things to make them right.

"We have the technology to flip them around so he's a righty and it mirrors everything from a right-footed perspective," Robbins says. "His consistency and dependability are what really helped him stay as long as he did. Just as a player that's somebody who I want to mimic in that regard. As a specialist in the NFL you have to be dependable and consistent and just be repeatable.

"I'm watching his film now. Just looking at the repeatability, his hands and his steps were really tight and consistent and it's something I can model, but a righty version."

One day he'd probably also like to model Huber's welcome to a way-in-the-future rookie. Not long after the Taylor call, Huber was on the phone.

"It was a really good welcome," Robbins says. "He said congrats and all that good stuff. We're supposed to have lunch at some point. I have not met him personally, but I'm hoping to use him as sort of a mentor to pick his brain. I felt like he's somebody who I can have a personal relationship with."