Quick Hits: Browning's Five-Year Bet Pays Off; Bengals Walk It Off Again With Money Mac; Hendrickson Is Chasing Himself 

MONEY MAC: It's been 29 games since he had another shot. Nearly two years since he last made one. But Evan McPherson is still "Money Mac," as he cashed Monday night's 48-yard walk-off field goal to give the Bengals a 34-31 win in Jacksonville.

His last chance to win one on the last snap came in overtime of the 2022 opener at Paycor Stadium, a 23-20 loss to the Steelers where the Bengals lost long-snapper Clark Harris for the season. Earlier in the day he had snapped for McPherson's Bengals' record 59-yard field goal. But with 3:33 left in OT, the new operation yielded a high snap and McPherson yanked a 29-yarder left, and the Steelers got one instead on the day's last play.

"Like you said, it's been a while," McPherson told Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard after the game. "Just been itching to get one since week one against Pittsburgh last year. That one kind of stung. It had been lingering."

So has McPherson's rookie success of 2021 when he had five walk-offs, the last one from 31 yards in OT of the AFC title game to silence unsilenceable Arrowhead Stadium and put the Bengals in the Super Bowl. The week before his 52-yarder in Tennessee walked off the AFC Divisional.

"I feel like every kick is a game-winning kick. We showed that today," McPherson said. "If we had made that first one, the last one wouldn't have mattered."

McPherson was talking about his 57-yarder that hit the crossbar to end their second series.

"I just don't think I pulled up my pants high enough. I get a little extra power whenever I pull up my pants. They weren't pulled up far enough," said McPherson, who may or may not have kept a straight face. "I mis-hit it. I thought I got away with it, but it's just best to go to the next one."

No one goes to the next one better than McPherson, who must have found the right height. The next one turned out to be an ice-cold 54-yard drill shot with 2:28 left to give them a 31-28 lead. It also gave him seven from 50 this year on 12 tries, tied for the most in the NFL with three others.

The winner also marked the first walk-off for second-year snapper Cal Adomitis and rookie holder/punter Brad Robbins. It was the first walk-off winner held by somebody other than Kevin Huber since Nick Harris took a snap from Randy Chevrier for Neil Rackers' 31-yarder that beat the Steelers in OT at Paycor Stadium on Dec. 30, 2001.

"A lot of people didn't think we'd win this week," McPherson said. "We've had our struggles. The word that describes (the group) is resilient. We rallied around Jake and he had a fantastic game. We're on an upward trend. We trust each other. We're having a lot of fun playing and we don't want to be done the first week in January."