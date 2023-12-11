Playoff Push Keeps Moving As Jake Browning And Bengals Point The Way

If someone had told you back in May that the Bengals had just won a game to stay in the race in December against a playoff contender without Joe Burrow, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for five catches, with their leading receiver a rookie running back, with their two biggest plays screen passes, with their big play tight end a practice squadder in September, and surviving a pick-six, how quickly would you have moved on?

These two-time AFC finalists are smelling the playoffs for a third straight season after reinventing themselves because they know they can win a game so many different ways.

"In 2021, I remember we were sitting here around this time. Maybe it was a little before," said right tackle Jonah Williams. "But we were like, 'All right boys, we have to win out to make the playoffs,' and it looked like an uphill battle at the time. But we did it and got all the way to the Super Bowl. We're in a good position right now, and we just have to keep stacking these wins."

Just the range of the game balls showed you that much needed December depth. Hudson not only scored his first NFL touchdown, but so did that rookie running back Chase Brown with that home-run speed they targeted in the fifth round.

But also getting a game ball was one of their playoff heroes, defensive tackle B.J. Hill with his first NFL regular-season interception that was one of the Colts' two fourth-quarter turnovers. Two years ago it was a Hill pick that turned the tide of the AFC title game and he had the same feeling of a run as he talked about Browning.

"I love seeing him coming out there and balling each week," Hill said. "We believe in him. We believe in the whole offense. You see it each and every week. He's getting more comfortable, making big plays for us. I love him. Great kid. I heard great things about him when I first got here from a guy I know in Minnesota. He's selling out for us."

Two years ago, Taylor engineered a Super Bowl run in just his third year. Last year he came within seconds of going back with a ten-game winning streak. But we may be watching his best coaching job as he navigates this stretch without Burrow.