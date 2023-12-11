Quick Hits: Resilient Bengals Turn Tide; Chase Brown Stars On Stage Of Screen; Nothing Can Cramp Browning's Style

Bengals Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., fresh off his offensive line's 385-yard-no-sack clinic against the Colts, glimpsed what his team is all about when AJ McCarron fired what looked to be his first NFL touchdown pass in eight years in his first game back in the league in three years.

It was negated on wide receiver Tee Higgins' offensive pass interference penalty, a footnote in Sunday's 34-14 power grab at Paycor Stadium. But a headline to Brown, sniffing the playoffs for the seventh time in his seven NFL seasons.

"I know AJ was able to come and do what he does best. He threw it right up there for Tee," Brown said. "That's the character of this organization and this team. Resiliency."

Playing their third game since losing Pro Bowl quarterback and resident miracle man Joe Burrow, the Bengals secured their biggest win yet because it puts them at 7-6 and in the heart of the playoff race as they rode another deadly accurate outing from backup quarterback Jake Browning.

Resilient?

For the second time in six days they survived a microwave momentum shift. Monday night in Jacksonville it was giving up a 21-14 lead and falling behind 28-21 because of a 17-second sequence late in the third quarter. On Sunday at the tail end of the first half, a 14-0 lead turned into a 14-14 halftime tie in 25 seconds.

They do what playoff teams do and survived to tell about both.

"That goes to our coaches," Brown said. "They stayed the course the way they called the game and put us in a great situation."

Not only did they survive Sunday's mishap, they rolled the Colts in the second half with 20 answered points.

"We've had a lot of adversity as a team. We've faced both sides of it. Both sides of momentum swings. It's nothing to us," said right tackle Jonah Williams. "We know how to handle it. It's one of the qualities of this team. Yeah, we're not undefeated right now, but we know how to handle some uphill battles and how to overcome them and that's what we were able to do today."

Browning, who threw 18 more darts to give him the accuracy record (75.4% completion rate) for a player in his first three starts since 1950, said he still felt confident going into halftime despite throwing a game-tying pick-six trying to hit tight end Tanner Hudson over the middle.