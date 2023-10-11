Ja'Marr Chase Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 34-20 win at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Chase set a Bengals single-game record with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three TDs. His 15 catches led all NFL players in Week 5 and surpassed the previous team record of 13 by former WR Carl Pickens on Oct. 11, 1998. Chase's receiving yardage total and three scores each were the most among AFC players last week.

Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to register at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards and three receiving TDs in a single game. At 23 years old, he also is the fourth player in league history under the age of 24 to record 15 receptions in a game. Chase's first TD of the afternoon, which capped off an opening scoring drive for the Bengals, marked his 200th career reception in what was his 34th game. That tied him for the fourth fewest games in NFL history to reach 200 catches.

Less than two minutes into the third quarter, QB Joe Burrow connected with Chase on a deep ball that went for a 63-yard TD. It marked Chase's seventh career TD of 50 or more yards, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021 and the third most by a player under the age of 24 in NFL history. It also was the Bengals' longest TD from scrimmage since a 72-yard Chase reception in Week 17 of the '21 campaign against Kansas City.

Combining his performance at Arizona with a stat line of 11 catches for a team-record 266 yards and three TDs in the 2021 game against the Chiefs, Chase is the first player in league history with multiple games of at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving TDs in his first three career seasons.