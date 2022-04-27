Inside The Drafting Of Isaac Curtis And How He Helped The Bengals Change The Game

It is the April after the Bengals selected a player who turned out to be the greatest rookie receiver in NFL history when they took Ja'Marr Chase's 1,455 yards. His 18 yards per catch were the biggest haul by a Bengals receiver with at least 30 catches since another San Diego State rookie named Darnay Scott in 1994. Tim McGee in 1989 and Eddie Brown in 1988 are the other Bengals hitting at least 18 yards per catch with at least 30 catches.

That was before Isaac Fisher Curtis did it five times in the 1970s, none more stunning than that rookie season in 1973 he froze defenses with 45 catches at 18.7 yards per pop and nine touchdowns to lift the Bengals to an AFC Central traffic jam title with a 10-4 record.

"Wow. Wow," says Ken Anderson, that strong-armed quarterback the Bengals teamed with Curtis, of that first moment he saw Curtis run in that rookie training camp.

"He had size. He had world-class speed. He was not a sprinter that played football. He was a football player that was also a sprinter. There's a big difference … When you look at his rookie year and what he did he had the same kind of impact on the NFL that Jerry Rice did."

Mel Blount, the Steelers Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback who played Curtis twice a year in a duel that is immortalized in the NFL rule book, remembers that first season, too.

"Oh my God. He scared Bud Carson, our defensive coordinator, to death," Blount says. "We had the reels of film and he would speed them up to make him look even faster."

Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham, a rookie guard in Curtis' second season, didn't need a stopwatch or projector to know he had never been around anybody like this.

"He ran a reverse," Lapham says, "and I felt him go by."

As the Bengals archives show, scouting and due diligence were not exactly in slow motion in the prehistoric days before hourly mock drafts, virtual draft boards, live tweeting and Mel Kiper, Jr., roamed the earth.

It was the early '70s and speed killed as sports screeched with a new gen

eration of bigger and faster athletes. Just a week before Curtis' draft, a young, upstart heavyweight named George Foreman made stunningly quick work of champion Joe Frazier while the great Ali was about to bolt off the ropes. Lou Brock stole 118 bases. On Astroturf slick with speed, football began to breeze past baseball as the national past time. The hub of America's Team was Cowboys wide receiver Bullet Bob Hayes, known as the world's fastest human after setting world records in four different sprints.

In his second season creating the Bengals in 1969, Paul Brown sensed the moment and went looking for speed, signing 200-meter Olympic champion Tommie Smith despite the blowback from his Black Power salute on the Mexico City medal stand. Smith had played in high school, but a separated shoulder help doom the experiment and his career ended with just one catch for 41 yards.

But the seed had been planted and here came the 6-1, 193-pound Curtis.

"We should get him if we can in rounds 1-2. With a training camp behind him, he would be a starter for us. Has much better hands than Tommie Smith had after two years; as good as hand (s) as Bob Hayes when he came up … Explosive out of stance and take–off; runs like a track man but can catch."

Bengals scout Frank Smouse's Sept. 29, 1972 scouting report on Curtis after watching film vs. Oregon State and North Texas.

The only draft number Curtis had on his mind when his first Bengals questionnaire arrived while he still attended the University of California was his lottery number assigned by the President of the United States.

It was 1971 and the Vietnam War still raged as he filled out the form Pete Brown sent out from the club's Riverfront Stadium offices. Draft number? Curtis printed, "193," courtesy of his Oct. 20 birthday in 1950.

The other numbers were much more comfortable and one was one of the more familiar in college sports.

For his 100-Yard Dash Time (in shorts), Curtis jotted that spectacular career-best "9.3." Timed by? "NCAA track officials," in the biggest meet of the season.

40 Yard Dash Time (in shorts)? "4.4." He had no time in football pads, but when asked to circle what he considered "your TRUE SPEED," "Great," was the only word that could be considered on a list of "Great Fast Good Average Slow?"

After all, you're looking at the handwriting of guy who at one time or another beat the members of the 1972 100-meter Olympic team: Robert Taylor, Rey Robinson and Cal teammate Eddie Hart.

He didn't need a 40 time in pads because guys like fellow receiver Charlie Joiner still remember it from that first training camp at Wilmington College. Joiner, who stacked 24 years of NFL coaching on top of 18 Pro Football Hall of Fame seasons as player, says "it

might have been the fastest 40 I've ever seen in a football uniform."

Tucked away in the Bengals archives is a newspaper item no doubt clipped by Pete Brown: