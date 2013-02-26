In honor of Tez, Guenther goes slow on 40

Feb 26, 2013 at 08:53 AM
guenther130120_440.jpg

Paul Guenther

Bengals linebackers coach Paul Guenther has two words for Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o.

Vontaze Burfict.

As the mushroom cloud hovers over Te'o's 4.8-second 40-yard dash, Guenther continues to roll his eyes over the NFL Scouting Combine. Even if the voice of the draft on NFL Network is one of his guys from his native Philadelphia.

"To me, the biggest parts of the Combine are the interviews and the medical. God bless him. Mike Mayock is one of my good friends. But this stuff gets overblown," Guenther said. "Their time in the three-cone drill? How they do in the ball drill? The leading tackler on our defense last year ran the worst 40 of the linebackers at the Combine last year. Vontaze ran 5.01. Realistically, if you lined our team up … I'm sure half the guys in our (linebacker) room run 4.8."

As for Te'o's problems with the online hoax girlfriend mess, Guenther said he handled the subject well during his 15-minute interview with the Bengals in Indianapolis.

"He did a great job; he was very forthcoming," Guenther said. "He was honest. He was upfront. He didn't try to hide behind any of it. He admitted some of his mistakes and he's moving forward. I thought he was very articulate when it came to explaining Notre Dame's defense and everybody's responsibility and how he was on the same page with the coaches.

"With that being said, all that stuff just leads you to believe you've got to do a little bit more research. Call the coaches at Notre Dame. Call his position coach. Call the coordinator. Typical background check. He's no different than all the guys that intrigue me on film. All the same background checks. He's no different than anyone else."

And Te'o is going to be no different than Burfict or any other guy in the draft. The combine is a tiny slice of the pie. The grade the Bengals ultimately give out is going to come largely from the tape evaluation of Te'o's last two seasons in college, as well as some other pieces.

"At the linebacker position, in the case of Vontaze, if you're an instinctive guy and you can see things with your eyes and you're quick laterally," Guenther said. "I think (the 40) is more important for the corners and receivers and those types of guys."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Sign All Eight Draft Picks

news

NFL Draft Recap: See How The Bengals Draft Class Graded

After the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Sunday, several media outlets throughout the league assessed the draft classes of various NFL teams. The Cincinnati Bengals selected 8 new players via the draft. Now, let us take a look at the grades received by the Bengals' 2023 draft class.
news

Bengals 2023 Draft Grades: Updated Grades For Every Pick

The 2023 NFL Draft has finished and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their picks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle and the rest of the Bengals' picks suit up for the upcoming season. As the team worked hard in the 2023 NFL Draft to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading of the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.
news

Bengals 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Learn who the Bengals select in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

The much-awaited 2023 NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO, with the first round scheduled to take place. The Cincinnati Bengals possess seven picks in the draft, one in each of the seven rounds. Here is how to watch and listen!
news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup Final Edition Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is today and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our final edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.
news

Final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Of 2023 Gets You Ready

The final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft of 2023. Maybe not as accurate as a Joe Burrow touchdown pass, but just as enthusiastic. A Pro Bowl thank you to all participating scribes.
news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.
news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.
news

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 28th pick in the first round. With so much speculation and anticipation surrounding this year's draft class, we've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you an exclusive look at who could be joining the Bengals this year. 
news

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.
news

Bengals Sign Cordell Volson

Advertising