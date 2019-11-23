How To Watch, Listen And Follow To The Bengals-Steelers Game

Nov 23, 2019 at 04:20 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

190915-Dunlap-Carlos_entrance (AP)
Frank Victores/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) takes the field before an NFL football game in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

The Bengals battle the Pittsburgh Steelers from Paul Brown Stadium for a Week 12 clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action to the contest.

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
  • Analyst: James Lofton
  • Sideline: John Schriffen

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for a majority of Ohio and Kentucky, as well as most of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

506sports.com Map Key CBS:

  • Orange: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
  • Red: Carolina at New Orleans
  • Green: Oakland at New York Jets
  • Yellow: Denver at Buffalo
  • Purple: Jacksonville at Tennessee (LATE)

WATCH ON MOBILE

  • Live Streams available on the following platforms:
  • Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
  • Official Bengals App for iOS devices
  • Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
  • Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

Related Links

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 135 (Pit), 108 (Cin), | XM: 388 (Pit), 229 (Cin)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats on bengals.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

Related Content

news

Ken Anderson's Timeline For 2024 Hall Of Fame Bid

With Super Bowl XVI teammate Ken Riley's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction set for early August, Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson hopes to find out he has become a finalist two weeks later when the senior committee meets.

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Beat Buccaneers

The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points, including 31 in the second half, to storm back from a 17-0 deficit and earn their sixth straight win

news

Throwback Game Recap; Bengals Win Battle of Ohio

Cincinnati held Cleveland, which entered as the fourth-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, to 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 average), while QB Joe Burrow threw two TD passes to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Monday Night Football

Advertising