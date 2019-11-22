By The Numbers: Turn The Page

Sunday's Bengals-Steelers game might not be the most sizzling game nationally, but it has as much riding on it as was expected when the schedule was set back in April.
For the Bengals, it is a team that is still working toward win No. 1 in the Zac Taylor era and generating momentum. The Steelers sit at 5-5 and are a half game behind the Indianapolis Colts for the sixth and final playoff spot.
It's the 101st meeting of the storied Bengals-Steelers rivalry and for the first time since 2003 both Andy Dalton or Ben Roethlisberger will not start at quarterback. The rivalry turns the page as Cincinnati's Ryan Finley and Pittsburgh's Mason Rudolph take over as the starting signal callers.
A few numbers of note as the Bengals return home to face the Steelers in an important AFC North matchup.
- 100 – Previous meetings between the Bengals and Steelers.
- 9 – Career starts combined by both Finley and Rudolph.
- 18 – Starts by Dalton against the Steelers.
- 32 – Starts by Roethlisberger versus the Bengals.
- 13 - Games the Bengals have rushed for at least 100 yards vs. Steelers since 2000.
- 29 - Games the Steelers have rushed for at least 100 yards vs. Bengals since 2000.
- 26 – Turnovers the Steelers defense has forced, second-most in the NFL.
- 15 – Sacks allowed by the Steelers offensive line, second-fewest in the NFL.
- 84.1 - Yards per game Bengals WR A.J. Green averages vs. Steelers.
- 58 – Yards per game Bengals WR Tyler Boyd averages vs. Steelers.
- 7 – Catches per game Boyd would need to become the third Bengals wide receiver to reach 100 receptions in a season.
- 58 – Solo tackles by S Shawn Williams, good for fifth in the NFL.
- 3.5 – Sacks by DT Geno Atkins in his last four games.
- 47.2 – Scoring percentage of the Bengals' defense in the red zone, fifth-best mark in the NFL.
- 54.8 – Scoring percentage of Pittsburgh's red zone defense, 14th-best in the NFL.
- 121 – Game minutes since the Bengals last scored an offensive touchdown against the Steelers.
- 87.1 – Percentage of completed passes by Pittsburgh, a team franchise record, against Cincinnati on Sept. 30 (Rudolph went 24 of 28, while RB Jaylen Samuels went 3 of 3).
- 6-0 - Since 2018 the Bengals record when scoring 25 points or more.
- 0-20 – Since 2018 the Bengals record when failing to score 25 points or more.
- 12 - Consecutive games the Bengals have failed to score more than 23 points, the third-longest stretch in team history.
- 169 – Number of games played by Lee Johnson at punter. Kevin Huber will tie him on Sunday's game.