Huber Keeps Kicking

Easy guys to be around, these Huber guys. Even Ed says, "You won't meet a more laid-back guy than Kevin."

It's part of the son's success because the guy never gets rattled (punting or holding) and he fits in with whomever, wherever. Ed can remember Kevin having trouble handling just one snap as a Bengals holder.

Although it's quite a difference from Simmons' famous Type A personality in the specialists' room of Huber, Harris, and kicker Randy Bullock.

"Kevin is on the low end of busting chops," Simmons says. "Clark is from New Jersey, so he and I are probably the worst. We all get on Randy."

Huber: "Away from football, Darrin is laid-back. But he's very passionate about football and about coaching. He's so detailed … The only thing I really had to get used to is coming from college, where the special teams coach coached another position and I had to get used to someone coaching me all the time."

Harris has seen the relationship for all but six of the 168 games.

"I think it's a big reason that he's been around for so long," Harris says. "Darrin was a college punter and he can see right away whatever he needs to work on … I don't think it's a lot of major things. I think it's like a golf swing. It's a tweak maybe one day or one week to fit whatever is going on."

Huber sees it like a golf swing, too. He's a low handicapper (he was on the No. 17 tee box at California Golf Course on Kellogg Avenue when the Bengals called on Draft Day), so he can't see any kind of a major change in his mechanics. Certainly not like what Simmons did to him after that call in the fifth round in 2009.

That's when he taught Huber to kick it end over end, a weapon he had to develop when kicking tight to the end zone so he could put the proper touch on it. That was the start of a beautiful relationship. Simmons looks at Huber's career line of 284 punts inside the 20-yard-line compared to 64 touchbacks, a ratio Simmons calls "above-the-line."

Just look Huber's five punts last Sunday in Oakland He forced four fair catches and got a hellacious tackle from Wilson for no gain. He pumped three inside the 20 while drilling kicks of 50, 57 and 56 yards. He was their MVP and has been the last month.