The 2024 NFL Draft promises to be a spectacle of talent, strategy, and surprises, captivating fans around the globe. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a casual observer, knowing how to navigate this event can enhance your viewing experience. Learn how to watch the 2024 NFL draft below.
2024 NFL Draft Schedule
Draft Night 1 - Round One
Thursday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. ET
Draft Night 2 - Rounds Two and Three
Friday, April 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET
Draft Night 3 - Rounds Four through Seven
Saturday, April 27 | 12:00 p.m. ET
Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
- The NFL Channel
Streaming coverage is available on:
- ESPN+
- NFL+
- YouTube TV
- Hulu+ Live TV
2024 NFL Draft
The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.