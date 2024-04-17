 Skip to main content
How To Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 17, 2024 at 04:14 PM

The 2024 NFL Draft promises to be a spectacle of talent, strategy, and surprises, captivating fans around the globe. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a casual observer, knowing how to navigate this event can enhance your viewing experience. Learn how to watch the 2024 NFL draft below.

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

RZ1_6847-Enhanced-NR-lowres

Draft Night 1 - Round One

Thursday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. ET

AP23288703662651-lowres

Draft Night 2 - Rounds Two and Three

Friday, April 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET

2021 TEN_02 MCPHERSON_Cele Emotion (6)-lowres

Draft Night 3 - Rounds Four through Seven

Saturday, April 27 | 12:00 p.m. ET

Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2
  • ESPN Deportes
  • NFL Network
  • The NFL Channel

Streaming coverage is available on:

  • ESPN+
  • NFL+
  • YouTube TV
  • Hulu+ Live TV
022724-Draft-Promo

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

