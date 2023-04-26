Final Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Of 2023 Gets You Ready

28.BENGALS _ OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com

The classic "We Can't Believe This Guy Was Here," to use a dusty cliché. And guess what?

He's not going to be there. No way. He has a better shot at being mayor of Chicago than coming here. Remember, even the name of this thing (Mock Draft) says it's a flawed endeavor. But it does allow us to do the exercise. If a player is clearly the best player on the board with no debate, you can never go wrong picking him and worrying about position later.

This would be safety Dax Hill two years in a row. A player with legit first-round grades (and there were only about 15 of them last year) making it to the back end of the round. What are the odds of that happening again for the Bengals? Especially with supposedly even fewer first-round graded prospects this year?

Skoronski looks for all the world to be one of those legit guys. So if not him (or any other first-rounder), the hope is that someone who is in their top 28 on their board is going to be there. And then, they hope the player matches up with a premium position to match the value of the pick.

That's a lot of things that have to go right that are beyond their control. The Bengals haven't traded out of the first round in 34 years, but now wouldn't be a bad time. The meat of this draft is supposedly in the middle and it matches up with 1989, when they slid out of No. 27.

They picked up UCLA running back and current Bengals director of player relations Eric Ball at No. 35, giving them two second-rounders and an extra fourth-rounder. Maybe they can go lower and make it an extra third-rounder, but you get the idea.

Like the last draft, the Bengals have no immediate Opening Day need. But there are plenty of roster needs, such as depth at wide receiver, tight end, and running back. The age-old dilemma, though, is those aren't positions exactly viewed as premium and if you wait too late to get, say, a tight end, is he good enough to help you?

So the position the guy plays has a lot to do with it, but you can't get too wrapped up in it. Skoronski is a great example because there are a lot of similarities to the Bengals' 2006 draft and the case of LSU's Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth played a record number of games for LSU at left tackle, but he was there in the second round because many scouts didn't think he was athletic enough to do that in the NFL (never mind he was a stud in the most athletic college league in the country) and had him projected as potentially an elite guard who could kick out to right tackle.

It's scary how similar. One NFC exec told NFL com about Skoronski, "He's a Pro Bowler at guard but just an average tackle if a team keeps him there." Skoronski even wore Whitworth's No. 77 at Northwestern.

Clearly, Whitworth was the best player on their board at No. 55, although there was a lively debate about him and University of Miami returner Devin Hester that Whitworth ultimately won because Hester was seen as not having a position to play.

It didn't seem to be such an inspiring pick at so high in the draft. Left tackle Levi Jones was expected to sign a contract extension by training camp and it was assumed Pro Bowl tackle Willie Anderson would get one, too, at some point. By the preseason finale, both did. And their guards, Bobbie Williams and Eric Steinbach, were top-of-the-line vets.

But when the season began, all hell broke loose. Center Rich Braham suffered a career-ending injury in the opener, Steinbach moved to center and Whitworth replaced Steinbach at left guard in his second NFL game. Whitworth started 12 games as a rookie and 16 the next year at both spots when Jones suffered a knee injury. By 2009 Whitworth was the left tackle on the way to four Pro Bowls and maybe the Hall of Fame.

Which is why if you take the clear top player on the board no matter the position, it usually works out for you. They never take a safety in the first round. Hill, it will be recalled, was the first one the Bengals took that high since taking Daryl Williams 30 years before at No. 28.