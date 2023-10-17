Quick Hits: Dr. Lou's Core Four; Another Sample Of Cam On Bengals Defense; Tough Tee; OC Callahan Looks At Centering Bye

Higgins displayed why he's one of the more rugged and tougher receivers in the league. He had a call. Sit Sunday and have a month to rest the rib he injured in Tennessee Oct. 1 before playing the 49ers on Oct. 29. Or, play against the Seahawks and have two weeks to recover with the bye.

"That's the reason I decided to play," Higgins said. "I've still got two weeks to recover. I was able to go out there and help the team get a win. (Taylor) asked me during the week. He asked me. That's the type of coach he is. He never is going to tell us what to do. He asked me and I told him I feel like I can contribute to us getting a win and I was able to do that."

On Monday, Taylor was still marveling at the effort Higgins extended on that last snap.

"We threw a similar ball in practice and it really affected him during the week," Taylor said Monday. "You knew that he was playing through something significant and that's the type of play that's difficult for the injury that he has. And he still went up there and made the attempt and tried to seal the game for us in that moment. The play didn't come our way, but trust me, I know he had a very similar play and I know how much that bothers him. For him to know that and go up and try to make that play means something to us."

CAMP CALLAHAN: Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan had a frank meeting with his group Monday before it broke for the bye and he says he didn't mince any words. He only told the truth, he says. A dead-last ranking in NFL offense can't be tolerated.

"It's disappointing that we haven't played to what our standard is. I have full belief we will, and that we're capable of playing to that," Callahan said Monday. "But sometimes you've got to tell the truth. And the truth is, we're three and three and, and offensively we've not played to where we were capable of playing."

So suffice to say the offensive staff is going to be doing plenty of heavy lifting this bye week even though the players are off until next Monday.

The club has indicated that it thinks Burrow's right calf would be close to 100% after the bye and all indicators are there. Particularly Sunday's 18-mile-per-hour scramble on the GPS.

And that definitely opens up the playbook.