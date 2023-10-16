Quick Hits: Taylor-Britt Doesn't Let Bengals Get Bullied; 'Once The Game Plan Was For Cam To Follow 14, We Knew What Time It Was'; How Trust Rules In The Red Zone

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Off his endorsement from 7-11, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 80 yards on six catches, all but one in the first half. After shouting out to his new partner, he gave a glimpse of what the Bengals offense is going to be focused on during the bye.

"It's not disappointing," Chase said. "We just hold ourselves to a standard and we've got to execute. As good of an offense as we have, we just have to stay on top of that and not have mental errors like we did today. I think we had a couple of those. I know I had one today. Simple things like that will take us a long way." …

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a season-low 38 yards on 12 carries, but he's now the third-leading rusher in Bengals history as he moved past Rudi Johnson behind Corey Dillon and James Brooks. Also Sunday, he moved past Pete Johnson and now has the third most carries in club history behind Dillon and Rudi Johnson …

Two gamers played Sunday even though they were hurting. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib) had four targets, two catches, and 20 yards. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie didn't start in a game rookie DJ Turner started and appeared to take the bulk of the reps.

"It's tough. Chido just managed through the week. He repped as much as he could," Taylor said. "And so, then it's still unknown. It's still bothersome. He really played through something today. As did Tee. To both those guys, I'm appreciative of what they decided to do for us. A lot of guys could have just said, 'No, I'm going to wait through the bye week,' and Chido and Tee are two of our most competitive guys we've got. And so really, really thankful we've got guys like that that that helped contribute to the win." …

Taylor's not sure of the severity of Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s groin injury that kept him out of most of the second half when Cody Ford took his place …

BIRTHDAY BASH II: Bengals rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas also had a 24th birthday to remember when his first NFL touchdown catch way back in the second quarter ended up being the winner when Evan McPherson converted the PAT 18 minutes into the game for a 14-7 lead.

After Burrow drilled the three-yard touchdown pass, he went one better and ran into the end zone to grab the ball so he could give it to Iosivas. Of course, it wasn't cut and dried for the sixth-rounder from Princeton. A flag flew on the play, so Iosivas disposed of the ball before realizing the penalty was on Seattle safety Jamal Adams for holding. That's when Burrow went into the end zone looking.

"That was super nice of him. I'm going to have to re-pay him some time," said Iosivas, who celebrated with a dance he and wide receiver Tee Higgins found on TikTok.

While the Bengals defense would teach a memorable low red zone moment in the second half, Burrow pulled one of his vintage show-of-the-goal-posts plays. He went play-action on a fake to running back Joe Mixon, let the play develop slowly as he drifted to his left, and danced while waiting for something and got Iosivas breaking from across the middle to his left as he ran out of bounds.

"Now that he's got his legs back, he can extend plays in the red zone," Iosivas said. "It's so condensed down there, sometimes you need that kind of stuff to score touchdowns. I was supposed to get the ball earlier, but I broke it off. I was supposed to block (Adams), shed him, get the ball. It was a scramble drill, so no one knows who has who."

But Burrow knew he had the ball.