'Trust Me. I'm Going  To Get There': How Defense Came Up Big Late In Bengals' Win Over Seahawks  

The next time the Bengals defensive line goes out to dinner, which is probably going to be after this week's bye, B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard are no doubt going to dine out on Sunday's last play in Paycor Stadium's greenhouse of noise.

How it ended one of the Bengals' more remarkable efforts in this remarkable three years of defense. How Seattle quarterback Geno Smith faced fourth down from the Bengals 8 with 41 seconds left with the Bengals hanging onto a 17-13 cliff and 66,385 making it ludicrous to try and hear.

How Hill approached Hubbard as the Seahawks huddled and called a 'T," stunt. Hubbard said, 'No.' He had owned right tackle Jake Curhan all day, hitting Smith four times, including that sack with 2:03 left on the previous fourth down from the Bengals 6.

Why stop now with the money on the table?

But when Hill told Hubbard, "Trust me, I'm going to get there," he had his man.

"So we ran the stunt we've been running together for years," said Hubbard, still sitting at his locker fully dressed 30 minutes after it was over. "I sold it. He made it through and we both got the hit. He got the ball out. We won the game."

A few lockers down, after teasing Hubbard for not showering yet, Hill explained why he believed.

"If you look at it, we've had quite a bit of sacks and hits from it the last three years. We already knew what we can do. We've done it multiple times," Hill said. "We already knew before they came out of the huddle what we were going to do. He just let me get high vertical and he's going to just read off me. That's all it was."

Hubbard dug at the ground like he was coming after the tackle Curhan again. But while he backed off just a tad, Hill shot through the middle of both Curhan and right guard Anthony Bradford as Hubbard cut right off Hill's back up the inside and hammered Smith just as Hill grabbed his arm and forced the incomplete pass to end it.

So you want to know why the Bengals are so good in the red zone and so good rushing the passer and good enough this year to get the Bengals two of their three wins when they didn't score 20 points? Good enough that everybody on defense got a game ball?

Beyond the film study that slot cornerback Mike Hilton brought to life for a red-zone pick on the first series of the third quarter?