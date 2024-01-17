By The Numbers: Bengals Chasing The Greats

Let's go by the numbers heading into 2024:
.49 _ Sacks per game for Eddie Edwards, Bengals all-time sacker.
.5 _ Sacks Bengals three-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson needs to become the seventh player to have 40 sacks as a Bengal.
.53 _ Sacks per game for Carlos Dunlap, Bengals No. 2 all-time sacker.
.82 _ Hendrickson's sacks per game as a Bengal.
.89 _ Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's sacks per game
.93 _ Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt's sacks per game
3 _Touchdown passes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs on Opening Day for 100 in his career. He'd be the eighth man to reach 100 by his 53rd start since the merger, ahead of Andrew Luck (97) and just behind Tony Romo and Justin Herbert (101) and Aaron Rodgers (103).
4 _ Sacks Hendrickson needs to match Justin Smith's Bengals sacks
5 _ 100-yard games Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had in 2023, one off A.J. Green's club record.
6 _ 100-yard games Chase needs to tie Isaac Curtis with 20 100-yard games while moving past Carl Pickens and Cris Collinsworth. Green has the record with 33.
7 _ Catches wide receiver Tee Higgins needs for 264 career receptions, one more than Super Bowl tight end and Bengals great Dan Ross.
7 _ Field-goal attempts Bengals kicker Evan McPherson needs to become the eighth Bengal to try 100 field goals: Jim Breech, Shayne Graham, Doug Pelfrey, Mike Nugent, Horst Mulhmann, Chris Bahr, Randy Bullock
13 _ Field goals McPherson needs to pass Bullock (90) into sixth place on the Bengals list
14.3 _ Higgins' career yards per catch is eighth on the Bengals list of wide receivers with at least 250 catches and 14 yards per. He can catch Chad Johnson (14.4) and A.J. Green (14.5).
15 _ Running back Joe Mixon's 100-yard rushing games, one ahead of Pete Johnson and tied with Cedric Benson for fourth on the Bengals list.
21 _ NFL-most 50-yard field goals McPherson in the last three years, tied with Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell and Arizona's Matt Prater.
21 _ Combined 50-yarders by Bengals top three scorers: Breech, Graham, Nugent
25 _ Breech's career attempts from 50 in 181 Bengals games
28 _ McPherson's attempts from 50, tied for second most in the last three years and trailing only Brandon McManus (32), in 49 career games
35 _ Yards Mixon trails James Brooks for second place on the Bengals all-time rushing list.
53 _ Hendrickson's sacks in the 2020s, behind only Watt (62) and Garrett (58).
56 _ If Burrow sticks to his career average of 270 passing yards per game, he'll reach 15,000 yards in his 56th game. He'd be the 12th player to do it that quickly since the merger and faster than fellow overall No. 1s Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield.
62 _ Career touchdowns for Mixon, third most by a Bengals running back with Pete Johnson (70) and Brooks (64).
67.4 _ Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo's career completion percentage, second on the active list and third all-time
67.7 _ Retired QB Drew Brees' career completion percentage, second all-time
68 _ Burrow's career completion percentage, the NFL's No. 1 all-time
71.5 _ Bengals quarterback Jake Browning's completion percentage in his first seven NFL starts, second-best since 1950 since Chad Pennington's 73.7 in 2002. Third on the list is Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner with 70.7 in his first NFL starts in 1999.
99.1 _ Browning's passer rating this season, second best by a Bengals quarterback in his first seven starts
99.8 _ Bengals' 1969 AFL Rookie of the Year Greg Cook's passer rating in his first seven pro starts
268 _ Career catches for Chase, eighth most since the merger in a player's first 45 games
917 _ Yards Burrow needs to become the sixth Bengals QB to throw for 15,000 yards, joining Ken Anderson, Andy Dalton, Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer, and Jeff Blake.
3,717 _ Chase's career yards, the fifth most compiled in the merger during a player's first 45 games, behind only Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham, Jr., Randy Moss, and Anquan Boldin. He beat Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, and Jerry Rice.