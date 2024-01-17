By The Numbers: Bengals Chasing The Greats

53 _ Hendrickson's sacks in the 2020s, behind only Watt (62) and Garrett (58).

56 _ If Burrow sticks to his career average of 270 passing yards per game, he'll reach 15,000 yards in his 56th game. He'd be the 12th player to do it that quickly since the merger and faster than fellow overall No. 1s Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield.

62 _ Career touchdowns for Mixon, third most by a Bengals running back with Pete Johnson (70) and Brooks (64).

67.4 _ Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo's career completion percentage, second on the active list and third all-time

67.7 _ Retired QB Drew Brees' career completion percentage, second all-time

68 _ Burrow's career completion percentage, the NFL's No. 1 all-time

71.5 _ Bengals quarterback Jake Browning's completion percentage in his first seven NFL starts, second-best since 1950 since Chad Pennington's 73.7 in 2002. Third on the list is Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner with 70.7 in his first NFL starts in 1999.

99.1 _ Browning's passer rating this season, second best by a Bengals quarterback in his first seven starts

99.8 _ Bengals' 1969 AFL Rookie of the Year Greg Cook's passer rating in his first seven pro starts

268 _ Career catches for Chase, eighth most since the merger in a player's first 45 games

917 _ Yards Burrow needs to become the sixth Bengals QB to throw for 15,000 yards, joining Ken Anderson, Andy Dalton, Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer, and Jeff Blake.