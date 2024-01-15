Bengals Rookies Have A Classy Season

4. WR/PR Charlie Jones _ They like what he showed, but injuries prevented him from showing even more.

He missed time early in training camp with a shoulder injury and then missed six games with a thumb injury he sustained a week after he returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. So it was hard for him to get in a groove, but he was sure-handed as the No. 1 punt returner and became the first Bengals rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Peter Warrick Bobby Orr-ed down a frozen field the first year of Paycor Stadium.

He took just 44 snaps from scrimmage and had seven catches for 64, 35 of them coming on a big play in the finale. And as a guy who led the nation in receiving last year, they think can be effective on the outside as well as in the inside, too.