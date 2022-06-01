One Of Longest Tenured Bengals, Clark Harris Shows Rookie Cal Adomitis It Is Not A Snap

Adomitis, Pittsburgh born and bred, is no dummy. A Blue-Gold Award winner presented to University of Pittsburgh athletes representing the student-athlete ideal based on academic scholarship, athletic achievement, leadership qualities and citizenship, Adomitis figured it out quickly.

(The old days are so old that Adomitis says Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac roomed with Huber when they played at the University of Cincinnati.)

"These were things I've heard before," Adomitis says of the adjustments. "But when I see how good of a snapper Clark is, I'm like, 'All right, these are things I definitely need to be working on.'"

They range from recognizing defenses, getting his head up faster after the snap, putting more of his non-snapping hand on the ball and taking something off his bullet field-goal snaps.

Look easy?

"I guess that's why I'm in my 16th year in the league and 14th here. That's why we're here," Harris said. "We make it look easy. That's anybody. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver. We're still doing the right thing. Still doing it well. That's why we're here."

Harris, who turns 38 next month, has been here longer than anybody but Huber in 201 Bengals games, the third most in team history. The only current long snapper who has been in the NFL longer is the Panthers' J.J. Jansen with 209 games to his 205. (Harris played four games with the 2008 Texans.)

According to Elias, Harris is currently 13th on the NFL's most games played list. Huber, with 207, is 11th, one ahead of Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater, and third among punters with Andy Lee at 280 and Brett Kern at 219.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady's 318 games leads the league, nearly 100 more than the other two quarterbacks ahead of Harris, the Colts' Matt Ryan with 222 and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers with 213. Three kickers, Robbie Gould (249), Mason Crosby (241) and Matt Prater (220) are also ahead of Harris, as well as Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (234) and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (213).

Harris figures the longest he'll play is two more years. He'd like it to be here ("I've been a Bengal for 13 years and I'd like to keep it that way,") but he's not going to turn his back on the guy looking to take his job. Adomitis says, "I give him lot of credit helping me out. No matter which one suits up this year, we'll be one of the best long snappers in the league just by our competition."

Harris says Adomitis is the best the Bengals have brought in to face him and while he wants to keep the job, he'll help him.