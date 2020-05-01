Bengals Show Admiration For Dalton, Confidence In Burrow

The Bengals were prudent. They wanted to treat Dalton with respect and give him a decent shot to hook on with a team where he could compete to start. No doubt they also wanted to get compensation for their all-time winningest quarterback. They were also trying to read the inscrutable tea leaves of a pandemic.

But in the end, Dalton's $17.5 million salary was apparently a deal-breaker in last weekend's draft and the Bengals followed through on their word.

"Letting Andy get an opportunity somewhere else, we felt like it was the right thing to do," Taylor said. "We went through the weekend and tried to see if there were any trade possibilities through the draft and when we realized there wasn't. We let the dust settle and made the move. You have to do what's best for the organization a lot of times and at the same time we tried to balance what was right for Andy and this was the conclusion you ended up reaching."

Both sides were stand up. Dalton welcomed Burrow last week and this week the Bengals granted him free agency. But the team also gets a measure of freedom, too, by not having Dalton on the roster and looking ahead to the Zooming '20s.

"I don't know if that's what he would have desired," Callahan said. "It's a hard thing to ask a guy who has started for a decade to all of a sudden take a back seat in the franchise he's been in charge of. That's a difficult thing to ask of anybody who has done that."

Esiason knows exactly what Callahan is talking about. Following the 1991 season, he and Bengals president Mike Brown agreed to trade Esiason after he helped rookie David Klingler break in during the 1992 season.

"I didn't like my year with (head coach) David Shula and David Klingler," Esiason said. "Given what happened last year when (Dalton) had to watch Ryan Finley, I don't know how they could have asked him to go through that again this year. I would have gone haywire."

And the world has gone haywire. Esiason wondered if they should have let Dalton go when free agency started last month, but it has been anything but a typical offseason and the Bengals needed at least this past month to get a handle on the perpetually sliding and shifting events.