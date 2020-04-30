From One No. 14 To Another, Kenny Salutes Dalton

On the morning they released Andy Dalton, Kenny Anderson, the winningest quarterback the Bengals ever had until Dalton arrived at Paul Brown Stadium nine years ago to the day, recalled what he told him when Dalton wanted to wear his No. 14.

"You better be good," Anderson remembered Thursday.

Or something like that.

"And he was. If you had told me there was this quarterback in the second round from TCU that's going to go to the playoffs the first five years, I'd say sign me up. No Bengals quarterback ever did that."

The move had been anticipated, oddly, ever since Dalton became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to engineer 16 points in the final 29 seconds for a win or tie. The Bengals lost in overtime back on Dec. 22 in Miami in a game that gave them the No. 1 pick that they used on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow a week ago.

Classy all the way to the end, Dalton reached out to congratulate Burrow and welcome him to the franchise he led to the postseason five straight times and two AFC North titles to go along with those 70 victories and .534 winning percentage.

Symbolic of what he meant to the franchise, Bengals president Mike Brown not once but twice made sure Dalton knew what he meant. Brown doesn't usually linger in the Bengals locker room because he believes it's a sanctuary for players and coaches. But after Dalton led the Bengals to a 33-23 victory over Cleveland in the final game of the year last season at PBS, Brown pulled him aside to tell him and on then Thursday he released this:

"Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart. This is a hard day for our Club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him."