Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The Bengals hosting the University of Cincinnati pro day on Thursday serves as a tidy metaphor for where they are now as their offseason pivots to the NFL Draft.

When they close up the last position drill at the IEL Indoor Facility, it's going to be five weeks until they're on the clock at No. 28. After a week of free agency that brought them one of the highest-paid tackles ever in Orlando Brown Jr. and another starter in Rams Super Bowl safety Nick Scott, it appears the Bengals are momentarily stepping back from the market.

Three weeks ago at the NFL scouting combine, director of player personnel Duke Tobin stressed they weren't playing games for about six months and that the roster would evolve incrementally.

As they look to replace backup running back Samaje Perine's versatility and starting tight end Hayden Hurst's receiving abilities, those are two positions they can find at any point in a draft that is always heavy with running backs and this year is uniquely filled with tight ends.

(Just look at the Bearcats, who are expected to have two tight ends work Thursday in Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle.)

It's believed they'd like to also sign a veteran to pair with a rookie at tight end, but they're looking for numbers to fit under a tightening salary cap. According to spotrac.com, they have a projected rookie pool of $7.6 million to go with just $9.8 million in cap space.

The free-agent signings, which also include right tackle Cody Ford, seem to have done what last year's early free-agent work did on the offensive line and opened up the draft for pretty much any position. And the Bengals scouts have been in the swirl since the combine, as evidenced by the itinerary of area scout Christian Sarkisian.