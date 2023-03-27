Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

Taylor, a sixth-year player out of Louisiana Tech University, originally was a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2017 and spent his first four seasons ('17-20) with the 49ers. He joined the Bengals as a free agent in the 2020 offseason, and in 20 games with Cincinnati (one start), he has caught eight passes for 103 yards. Taylor has additionally served as the team's primary punt returner since Game 14 of the 2021 season, and returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 average) for Cincinnati.