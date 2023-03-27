Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Taylor, a sixth-year player out of Louisiana Tech University, originally was a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2017 and spent his first four seasons ('17-20) with the 49ers. He joined the Bengals as a free agent in the 2020 offseason, and in 20 games with Cincinnati (one start), he has caught eight passes for 103 yards. Taylor has additionally served as the team's primary punt returner since Game 14 of the 2021 season, and returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 average) for Cincinnati.
A collection of WR Trent Taylor's highlights, outfits, and more from the 2022 season.
1 / 15
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
2 / 15
3 / 15
Ryan Meyer
4 / 15
5 / 15
6 / 15
Ryan Meyer
7 / 15
8 / 15
Ryan Meyer
9 / 15
Midge Mazur
10 / 15
Ryan Meyer
11 / 15
Ryan Meyer
12 / 15
Ryan Meyer
13 / 15
14 / 15
Ryan Meyer
15 / 15
Ryan Meyer
This Ad will close in 3