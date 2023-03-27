Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

Mar 27, 2023 at 09:54 AM
The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Taylor, a sixth-year player out of Louisiana Tech University, originally was a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2017 and spent his first four seasons ('17-20) with the 49ers. He joined the Bengals as a free agent in the 2020 offseason, and in 20 games with Cincinnati (one start), he has caught eight passes for 103 yards. Taylor has additionally served as the team's primary punt returner since Game 14 of the 2021 season, and returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 average) for Cincinnati.

Trent Taylor | Best of 2022 Season

A collection of WR Trent Taylor's highlights, outfits, and more from the 2022 season.

WR Trent Taylor runs the ball during the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
Trent Taylor warms up before the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium during Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL Playoffs
WR Trent Taylor runs the ball during practice at the IEL indoor Practice Facility in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, January 13 2023.
Ryan Meyer
Trent Taylor arrives at Paycor Stadium before the Bengals-Ravens Week 18 Game during the 2022 NFL Season.
Trent Taylor returns a punt during the Bengals-Buccaneers Week 15 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay during the 2022 NFL Season.
WR Trent Taylor runs the ball during the second quarter of the Browns-Bengals game in Week 14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor works on the punt return during practice at the IEL Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday, November 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
WR Trent Taylor warms up in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee before the Bengals play the Titans in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor prepares to catch a ball passed to him during practice at Kettering Health Practice Field on Wednesday, November 16 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Midge Mazur
WR Trent Taylor runs with the ball after completing the catch during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor secures the catch during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor returns a kick during the Week 8 Bengals-Browns game during the 2022 NFL Season.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor and S Dax Hill practice before the upcoming Halloween Night Game at Cleveland during Week 8 of the NFL Season.
WR Trent Taylor (Left) and WR Tyler Boyd walk to the field before the upcoming Week 6 game in New Orleans during the 2022 NFL Season.
Ryan Meyer
WR Trent Taylor warms up before the upcoming Week 6 game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the 2022 NFL Season.
Ryan Meyer
