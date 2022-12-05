Bengals Roster Moves: Huber Waived, B. Wilson Practice Period Expired

The Bengals today waived P Kevin Huber.
Huber, a 14th-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2009. He played in a team-record 216 games, including a streak of 138 consecutive games from 2014-22.
Huber is the Bengals' career leader in every major statistical category for punting, including total punts (1011), punting yards (45,766), gross average (45.27), net average (40.34) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (346). He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, and also served as a holder on placekicks his entire Bengals career.
"Kevin was our punter for a very long time," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "We appreciated every moment he was here. He has been a steadying force for us, an excellent player and a good person. Any football team would be blessed to have him for the length of time we did."
Additionally, the team announced that the 21-day practice period for S Brandon Wilson (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list) has expired. Wilson had been cleared to resume practicing on Nov. 14, and he was eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period. However, now that the period has expired without him being activated, he will remain on the R/PUP list.