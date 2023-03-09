Bengals Re-Sign Bachie

Mar 09, 2023 at 02:30 PM
The Bengals today re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Bachie, who will be a fourth-year player in 2023, originally was a college free agent signee of the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He spent time with the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Bengals on waivers during the 2021 offseason. He has played in 19 regular-season games (two starts) for Cincinnati over the past two seasons, and recorded 31 tackles and a PD on defense, along with nine tackles on special teams.

