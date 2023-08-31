Bengals Roster Moves: Demetric Felton Signed to Practice Squad

Aug 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM

The Bengals today signed HB Demetric Felton to the practice squad. Felton (5-9, 185), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a sixth-round pick of Cleveland in 2021. He has played in 24 career regular-season games for the Browns (four starts), recording eight rushing attempts for 20 yards while catching 20 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Felton additionally has 39 punt returns for 269 yards, as well as 10 kickoff returns for 183 yards.

The Bengals' practice squad currently stands at 15 players, one spot shy of the 16-player limit.

Related Content

news

Team Transactions: Practice Squad for 2023 Season

news

Bengals Reduce Roster to 53 Players for 2023 Season

The Bengals today made the following player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53.
news

Team Transactions; Bengals Waive Tarrell Basham

news

Team Transactions: Wilcox Cleared To Practice

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Maxwell Placed on Reserve/Injured List

news

Bengals Keep Building For The Future, Extending Top Young LB Logan Wilson

news

Bengals Player Moves: QB Signed, OT on Reserve/Injured

The Bengals today signed free agent QB Reid Sinnett and placed OT Devin Cochran (left knee) on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Bengals Sign Trey Hendrickson To Extension

The Bengals today signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
news

Team Transactions: Awuzie Cleared To Practice

news

Bengals Re-Sign Wilcox

The Bengals today re-signed free agent TE Mitchell Wilcox and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
news

Bengals Player Moves: Players Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

Advertising