Bengals Roster Moves: Demetric Felton Signed to Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed HB Demetric Felton to the practice squad. Felton (5-9, 185), a third-year player out of UCLA, originally was a sixth-round pick of Cleveland in 2021. He has played in 24 career regular-season games for the Browns (four starts), recording eight rushing attempts for 20 yards while catching 20 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Felton additionally has 39 punt returns for 269 yards, as well as 10 kickoff returns for 183 yards.