Bengals Roster Move: CB Acquired on Waivers

Feb 13, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Team Transactions No Branding

The Bengals today acquired CB Chris Lammons on waivers from Kansas City.

Lammons (5-10, 190) originally signed with Atlanta as a college free agent in 2018 out of the University of South Carolina. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squads of the Falcons, the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins. He has played in 42 games over the past four seasons — 12 with Miami in 2019, and 30 with Kansas City from '20-22. He has 18 career tackles (nine solos), three PDs, one INT, one FF and one FR. Lammons was waived by the Chiefs on Jan. 23. He will be a fifth-year player in 2023.

