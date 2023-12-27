Bengals Roster Moves; Cam Taylor-Britt Designated To Return, DT Signed To Practice Squad

The Bengals today cleared CB Cam Taylor-Britt to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

Taylor-Britt, a second-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.