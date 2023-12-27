Bengals Roster Moves; Cam Taylor-Britt Designated To Return, DT Signed To Practice Squad

Dec 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM

The Bengals today cleared CB Cam Taylor-Britt to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

Taylor-Britt, a second-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

Davis (6-2, 326), a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, spent the first 14 games of this season on the Bengals' practice squad. He was signed to the active roster for Week 16 at Pittsburgh. He was waived Monday and cleared waivers Tuesday.

