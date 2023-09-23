Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, DE Released

**Signed QB AJ McCarron to the practice squad. McCarron (6-3, 220), a ninth-year player out of the University of Alabama, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He has played in 17 career regular-season games with four starts for Cincinnati (2015-17), the Oakland Raiders ('18) and the Houston Texans ('19-20), completing 109 of 174 passes for 1173 yards and six TDs. Additionally, McCarron started nine games for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during the 2023 season.