Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, DE Released

Sep 23, 2023 at 02:15 PM

The Bengals today made the following roster moves: 

**Signed QB AJ McCarron to the practice squad. McCarron (6-3, 220), a ninth-year player out of the University of Alabama, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He has played in 17 career regular-season games with four starts for Cincinnati (2015-17), the Oakland Raiders ('18) and the Houston Texans ('19-20), completing 109 of 174 passes for 1173 yards and six TDs. Additionally, McCarron started nine games for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during the 2023 season. 

**Released DE Garrett Nelson from the practice squad. Nelson, a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Sept. 5.

 The Bengals' practice squad currently is at the 16-player limit.

