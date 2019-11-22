Bengals Founder Paul Brown Named One of the 10 Greatest Coaches In NFL History

"Whether they know it or not, nearly everyone in the game of football has been affected by Paul Brown," NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle said in 1991, upon Brown's death. "His wealth of ideas changed the game."

Elected in 1967 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brown was the founder and first coach of two franchises. Prior to founding the Bengals in '67, he launched the Cleveland Browns, whose extended pro football dynasty in the 1940s and 1950s remains unmatched to this day. He is also credited as being preeminent in making NFL coaching the exact and exacting science it is today. When he organized the Cleveland pro team in 1946, he started doing things no one else had ever tried.

Immediately upon launching the Cleveland team, Brown began a series of innovations which would revolutionize pro football. Among them:

The first to make coaching a year-round occupation for himself and a full-time staff.

Invented the draw play.

Extensively use notebooks and classroom techniques in preparing his teams.

Pioneered the practice of grading players on studies of game films.

Introduced the use of face masks on helmets.

The first to call plays from the sidelines, using rotating guards as messengers to the huddle.

Made the first significant use of intelligence tests as a guide to players' learning potential.

The first coach to keep players at a hotel the night before home games.

Used his personnel to its utmost, becoming the first coach to switch running backs to the defensive unit "because they were so good, I didn't want to waste them on offense."

Developed pass patterns designed to pick holes in the defense, then set to work perfecting a defense that could counteract a pattern passing attack.