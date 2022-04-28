Bengals Final 2022 Mock Draft 7.0

Apr 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Marisa Contipelli

Team Reporter

Mock Draft Roundup 2022

The stage is set, the red carpet laid, and the strip is ready for prospects. Tonight, we will know who the pick is at 31 for Cincinnati. As draft gurus submitted their final picks ahead of the draft festivities kicking off, a few new names have entered the chat as to who the experts anticipate the Bengals selecting 31st overall. Here is the final mock draft ahead of the Bengals first-round selection.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photos

Andrew Booth – CB, Clemson

Paul Dehner Jr. – The Athletic

Picking among the top corners available has felt like Plan A since the moment Cooper Kupp plucked the game-winner away from Eli Apple in the Super Bowl. The first two days of this draft will be about defense and that features a secondary with only two players signed past 2022. Booth brings versatility and tenacity that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo covets, plus flashy playmaking skills on the ball that feed the bellies of a turnover-hungry coaching staff.

Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports

Kyle Stackpole – CBS Sports

Josh Edwards – CBS Sports

Julio Cortez/AP Photos

Tyler Linderbaum – C, Iowa

Chris Trapasso – CBS Sports

The Bengals' offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.

Pete Prisco – CBS Sports

This pick would totally give the line a complete makeover. They signed Ted Karras, but he can play guard, too. Linderbaum would be ideal for Joe Burrow and that line.

Michael Renner – Pro Football Focus

Linderbaum isn't a scheme fit for everyone, meaning there's not a clear fit prior to this. The Bengals sure aren't upset about it because he's perfect for their wide-zone-heavy attack.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photos

Logan Hall – DL, Houston

Dane Brugler – The Athletic

There is a good chance that this pick is a defensive lineman or cornerback. Hall has inside-outside versatility to play the three technique or line up on the edge.

Jay Morrison – The Athletic

This pick comes down to two variables: The player most likely to be available at 31 and filling the biggest hole on the team. As I pointed out in our Mega Mock Draft event on Hear That Podcast Growlin', if Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is there, he's the pick. The next best option would be Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, but I'm making this pick under the assumption that neither will be available.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photos

Daxton Hill – S, Michigan

Cris Collinsworth – Pro Football Focus

The Jessie Bates III negotiations are stretching on, and the price of signing a safety is going up. Hill runs a 4.38, and all his quickness drills at the combine were top of the class. He has proven that he can play in the slot or deep. He is not afraid to hit, and with his versatility, he can play any role (including corner) if needed. His position versatility and protection with the Bates negotiations make him a solid pick for the AFC champs. Lewis Cine and Jaquan Brisker could also be the safety choice here, as both are very talented in a talented safety class.

Doug Kyed – Pro Football Focus

Hill is an interesting prospect in that he can play cornerback or safety for his future team. The Bengals have an immediate need at cornerback but could use a deep safety if Cincinnati can't reach a long-term deal with free safety Jessie Bates, who was franchise tagged this offseason.

Ted S. Warren/AP Photos

Kyler Gordon – CB, Washington

Charles Davis – NFL.com

The Bengals did a wonderful (and necessary) job upgrading their offensive line in free agency, and here's an excellent spot for them to do the same with their secondary. I think Gordon has been overlooked to an extent during the run-up to the draft, but he will have an immediate effect on coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense.

Lance Zierlein – NFL.com

Gordon didn't run as fast as expected at the combine (4.52 40-yard dash), but he's a physical specimen with twitch and toughness and a good deal of improvement still to come.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

Kaiir Elam – CB, Florida

Kevin Hanson – Sports Illustrated

Offensive line upgrades this offseason should improve the team's protection for Joe Burrow, who was sacked a total of 70 times in 2021 between the regular season and playoffs. Despite their free-agent additions, I still considered Tyler Linderbaum here, but you could argue cornerback is as big of a need as offensive line. Elam has an NFL pedigree as both his father (Abe) and uncle (Matt) played safety in the league. Ideally suited to play press where he can use his size, strength and physicality at the line of scrimmage, Elam has outstanding straight-line speed (4.39 40-yard dash).

Michael Conroy/AP Photos

George Karlaftis – DE, Purdue

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN

This pick was a late scratch, as I wanted to give the Bengals a top tight end in Trey McBride after they lost C.J. Uzomah in free agency. This is a little high for McBride, though, and the Bengals could get a tight end on Day 2. Cincinnati plays in a conference with great quarterbacks, and the value for Karlaftis is high here. He could be a rotational edge rusher in Year 1 as he grows into a starting spot.

Darryl Oumi/AP Photos

Trey McBride – TE, Colarado State

Peter Schrager – Good Morning Football

With the offseason departure of C.J. Uzomah, McBride gives Joe Burrow another weapon.

Steve Luciano/AP Photos

Quay Walker – LB, Georgia

Todd McShay – ESPN

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum might make sense here, but Cincinnati did quite a bit to fix the offensive line in free agency. Germaine Pratt will be a free agent next year, and Walker has gotten some first-round buzz. Walker would be a difference-maker in the middle of the defense.

