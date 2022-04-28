Bengals Final 2022 Mock Draft 7.0

Picking among the top corners available has felt like Plan A since the moment Cooper Kupp plucked the game-winner away from Eli Apple in the Super Bowl. The first two days of this draft will be about defense and that features a secondary with only two players signed past 2022. Booth brings versatility and tenacity that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo covets, plus flashy playmaking skills on the ball that feed the bellies of a turnover-hungry coaching staff.

Andrew Booth Jr. would be well off the board -- and he could end up in, say, New England -- but some pre-draft injuries could see him slide a bit; he didn't run at the combine or his pro day because of a quadriceps injury, and he underwent hernia surgery earlier this year as well. Still, the Bengals need help in the secondary and Booth is expected to be ready to go by the summer, in which case this pick makes too much sense not to happen.

