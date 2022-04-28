Bengals.com Media Mock Draft: Who-What-When Mystery Heightens

20. STEELERS _ QB Malik Willis, Liberty; Gerry Dulac, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The depth chart cries for need on a defensive line they haven't addressed in the draft in years. But word is Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

has his eyes on the biggest arm in this draft

21. PATRIOTS _ ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah; Karen Guregian, The Boston Herald

A solid Belichickian move here. He gives them the speed and height they like at a spot Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins are unsigned.

22. PACKERS _ DE George Karlaftis, Purdue; Pete Dougherty, Green Bay Press-Gazette

Could be a tight spot for them with the highest-rated receivers and edgers long gone.

23. CARDINALS _ G Zion Johnson, Boston College; Darren Urban, azcardinals.com

Four out of five O-line starters are in their contract years.

24. COWBOYS _ G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Todd Archer, ESPN.com

Archer, another in the stately line of former Cincinnati Post Bengals beat reporters, is sticking with Green here. Played multiple spots at a big school, checking the Cowboys' boxes for a day one starter.

25. BILLS _ CB Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson; Mark Gaughan, The Buffalo News

The Bills don't need much but cornerbacks. They're in a great spot in this draft.

26. TITANS _ S Daxton Hill, Michigan; Paul Kuharsky, Paul Kuharsky.com

It looks like the receivers and the tackles and guards have run out for what Tennessee seeks. One option is a safety that can run and cover tight ends after Dane Cruickshank left in free agency.

27. BUCCANEERS _ DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia; Rick Stroud, The Tampa Bay Times

Stroud has been hanging with this guy lately. Suh isn't signed. Will Gholston turns 31 in camp. They'd love

to team Wyatt with monstrous Vita Vea.

28. PACKERS _ WR George Pickens, Georgia; Pete Dougherty, Green Bay Press-Gazette

For the first time in 20 years (or 286 starts from Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers), they take a wide receiver in the first round. Not that

they were going to do it, but it also prevents the Bengals from taking him 30 years after they took Carl Pickens No. 31.

29. CHIEFS _ CB Kyler Gordon, Washington; Alex Marvez, NFL Sirius Radio

We know they have to replace Ja'Marr Chase's good friend Charvarius Ward. Marvez goes with Gordon's massive athleticism and versatility after alternating sides with McDuffie that counters his lack of experience.

30. CHIEFS _ DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; Alex Marvez, NFL Sirius Radio

Marvez takes the guy we took for the Bengals with the next pick in the last Media Mock. Great minds think alike.