Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Defies History

31. BENGALS _ DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com

There are some surprises up there (Watson, McCreary) and you've got to figure three quarterbacks are going somewhere in the first round, leaving the Bengals a couple of more position players to peruse.

But this is pretty much the universe the Bengals are going to be looking at in the wee hours of the round on Saturday morning. Looking at a mix from the big boards from Scout, Inc., Pro Football Focus and Walter Football:

Ebiketie, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, Michigan edge David Ojabo, Baylor safety-cornerback Jalen Pitre and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones.

No question Linderbaum is enticing. He'd be a lock if they didn't draft a guard and center last year or sign a guard and center in free agency last month.

But they did.

Gordon and Pitre are also attractive simply because the Bengals have little cornerback depth and a guy like Pitre could have the kind of cornerback-safety versatility they haven't had since Chris Crocker.

But you'll be able to get cornerbacks, as well as safeties (another Bengals need) in the sweet spot of this draft in rounds two to four.

If you look at their recent track record at this point in the draft, which is basically the second round, the least surprising thing here is a trade back. They've traded down in four of the last five second rounds and they'll no doubt keep an eye on that quarterback and wide receiver run because you know its coming.

Imagine if they held a draft and nobody came?

Could happen for the Bengals if they trade out of Thursday night into Friday night.

But if the Bengals stay at No. 31, the CW is they'll also stick with their board and the best player. The problem is there are a lot of the same guys here and it's hard to see them stocking up on another receiver or linebacker if nobody is standing out.

As attractive as Linderbaum is, they've addressed the O-line.

So what about balancing a century-old trend? The Bengals haven't taken an edge rusher in the first round since Justin Smith 21 years ago and in the 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie (he's got the long 34-inch-plus arms), they've got an experienced fifth-year guy coming off a season he had 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

If 2021 proved anything to the Bengals, you can't have enough of these guys. Sackers. Ojabo was a highly-rated guy before he blew out his Achilles at his pro day, but his rookie year is basically shot.

Ebiketie doesn't have the size to mix it up on all three downs all the time, but he's a good fit for the Bengals' hybrid 3-4 and he can come in right away and play in sub packages.

The Bengals have some interesting young players on the edge in Khalid Kareem and Joseph Ossai backing up Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. But Ossai has played only one preseason game and Kareem has battled to stay on the field during two injury plagued seasons.

Time to take that walk on the edge in the first round. They haven't done it in 21 years and in head coach Zac Taylor's three drafts, they've never taken a defensive player in the first or second round.