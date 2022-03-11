Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 1.0

"You won't find many mock drafts handing the Bengals someone other than an offensive lineman. It's a glaring problem that led to 74 sacks allowed in 2021 between the regular season and playoffs, and their 48.8% pass block win rate was the NFL's third-worst. That's disaster waiting to happen when you have one of the game's brightest young passers in Joe Burrow playing behind that line.

Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann is one option, but I love Johnson's versatility and smoothness in pass pro. He posted a 32-inch vertical jump, 32 reps on the bench press and 7.38 seconds in the three-cone drill -- all top-four results among the offensive linemen. Riley Reiff and Quinton Spain are off to free agency, and Johnson is putting in work at center, meaning he could play any of the interior positions for Cincinnati."

"Of course, the offensive line is going to be the talk of the offseason in Cincinnati, and while the Bengals shouldn't force a pick here, Johnson is a good fit who fills a need and provides value. He's an excellent all-around player who improved his grades every year and can make an impact both in the run game and in pass protection."

"The Bengals badly need offensive line help, and there should be plenty of quality options at this point in the draft. In this case, they go with Johnson, who has moved up draft boards after a standout Senior Bowl week."

"Look, do I really need to explain this one? After struggling to protect Joe Burrow all of last season, the Bengals badly need to bolster their offensive line. Johnson is a versatile blocker who can slot in at guard and provide a boost both in the passing game and on the ground.