Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 6.0

The Bengals are on a mission to protect their franchise QB this offseason and continue to do so with the best center prospect in this year's class. Linderbaum would start Day 1 and give Joe Burrow a young player to build chemistry with for sorting out defenses. It would also give the Bengals the added benefit of allowing Ted Karras to play where is needed or provide depth for their interior.

I am admittedly taking this pick from the folks at PFF because I love it so much, and it gives me a chance to slot my favorite player in the draft into the first round. Linderbaum is a superb talent who deserves to be mentioned among the best prospects in the draft. He's such a fun watch on tape. The Bengals just signed a center (Ted Karras), but one who could play guard. Linderbaum could be Joe Burrow's eyes up front for the next decade. Duke Tobin, the team's director of personnel, would never have to answer another question about the offensive line again.

