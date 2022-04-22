Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 6.0

Apr 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
marisa headshot
Marisa Contipelli

Team Reporter

Mock Draft Roundup 2022

In one week, we will know the name of the Bengals selection at 31st overall in this year's NFL Draft. In this second to last mock draft before the Bengals are on the clock this upcoming Thursday, two new names join the list from draft gurus. Here's a look at the latest players draft experts anticipate Cincinnati selecting in the first round.

Tyler Linderbaum, AP Charlie Neibergall (5)
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos

Tyler Linderbaum – C, Iowa

Nate Tice – The Athletic

The Bengals are on a mission to protect their franchise QB this offseason and continue to do so with the best center prospect in this year's class. Linderbaum would start Day 1 and give Joe Burrow a young player to build chemistry with for sorting out defenses. It would also give the Bengals the added benefit of allowing Ted Karras to play where is needed or provide depth for their interior.

Connor Orr – Sports Illustrated

I am admittedly taking this pick from the folks at PFF because I love it so much, and it gives me a chance to slot my favorite player in the draft into the first round. Linderbaum is a superb talent who deserves to be mentioned among the best prospects in the draft. He's such a fun watch on tape. The Bengals just signed a center (Ted Karras), but one who could play guard. Linderbaum could be Joe Burrow's eyes up front for the next decade. Duke Tobin, the team's director of personnel, would never have to answer another question about the offensive line again.

Ryan Wilson – CBS Sports

If Tyler Linderbaum is still on the board here the Bengals will be ecstatic. He is one of the best offensive linemen, even at center, and he could certainly go much higher than this.

Chris Trapasso – CBS Sports

The Bengals offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.

Kyle Crabbs – The Draft Network

Because the investments in the offensive line this offseason from Cincinnati have inspired me to make sure we finish the job. Let's put Ted Karras at left guard, Alex Cappa at right guard, La'el Collins at right tackle, keep Jonah Williams at left tackle, and put Linderbaum as the glue in the middle. Mission accomplished, Cincinnati. You've successfully revamped the line.

Andrew Booth, AP Sean Rayford
Sean Rayford/AP Photos

Andrew Booth – CB, Clemson

Josh Edwards – CBS Sports

Cornerback is a big position of need for Cincinnati. It did well to add some veterans last year to stop the bleeding, but it had to be addressed long-term. Booth has exposure to man and zone coverage schemes but is one of the few with the size and speed capable of becoming that lockdown cornerback in the NFL.

Kaiir Elam, AP Charlie Neibergall (2)
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos

Kaiir Elam – CB, Florida

Charles Davis – NFL.com

The Bengals rolled up their sleeves and went to work on improving their offensive line in the offseason. Their CBs played above expectations in 2021, so it's a good idea to add in a fast, physical CB with really good NFL bloodlines (both his father and uncle played in the league).

Kyler Gordon, AP Steve Luciano
Steve Luciano/AP Photos

Kyler Gordon – CB, Washington

Pete Prisco – CBS Sports

It looks like Trent McDuffie, his teammate at Washington, will go earlier, but Gordon might be the better NFL player. With Eli Apple on a one-year deal, they need to get a young corner.

Kenyon Green, AP David J. Phillip (3)
David J. Phillip/AP Photos

Kenyon Green – G, Texas A&M

Ryan Weisman – Pro Football Focus

The Bengals were inches away from having a shot to win the Super Bowl, but Aaron Donald broke through the interior offensive line to force an incompletion from Joe Burrow on fourth down. Of course, it would be ludicrous to say that inputting Kenyon Green in that moment would have won the Bengals the Super Bowl, but he gives them a better shot. The offensive line is still really the only question for the Bengals. Adding Green gives the Bengals an explosive athlete who is extremely versatile, having played every position on the line besides center. Green can use his lower body strength to explode off of blocks, allowing Joe Mixon to succeed in a zone-running scheme. Green boasted a 93.2 zone-blocking grade as well as an 83.6 pass-blocking grade in 2021.

Daxton Hill, AP Rebecca S. Gratz
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photos

Daxton Hill – S, Michigan

Kyle Stackpole – CBS Sports

Cornerback is the more pressing need, but if the Bengals plan on moving on from safety Jessie Bates III after this season, drafting Hill makes a ton of sense. He's versatile enough to play in the slot in 2022 and then transition to free safety in the years to come.

Devin Lloyd, AP George Frey
George Frey/AP Photos

Devin Lloyd – LB, Utah

Todd McShay – ESPN

I originally thought hard about Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, but Lloyd's slide out of the top 30 forced my hand. Lloyd impacts the game in so many ways, and he could be the long-term answer in the middle of the Bengals' defense.

Tyler Smith, AP Darron Cummings
Darron Cummings/AP Photos

Tyler Smith – OT, Tulsa

Peter Schrager – Good Morning Football

Smith is only a redshirt sophomore, but he's viewed as having one of the highest upsides of any lineman in this class. In the offseason of "Protect Joe Burrow AT ALL COSTS," Cincinnati keeps the theme going strong.

Related Content

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft taking center stage in Las Vegas, as the Cincinnati Bengals will be the second to last team on the clock on April 28. For the second consecutive week, many draft experts are expecting the same offensive lineman to come off the board when the Bengals select at 31.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 4.0

This week the trend has shifted back to the offense, and more specifically, the award recipient of the 2021 Dave Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation's most outstanding center in college football.

news

Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Defies History

Thanks to the Super Bowl run, this is the latest the Bengals.com Media Mock Draft has ever been unveiled. With just 20 days to go, the AFC champions are on the clock at No. 31.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 3.0

The Bengals made a splash in free agency after signing three offensive linemen in Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins. Those signing have caused a slight shift in the latest mock drafts as more draft guru's have the Bengals going defense at pick 31.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

Free agency is in full swing as the new league year began this past Wednesday. The Bengals have been active this first week of free agency, resulting in a couple of new names on this week's mock draft roundup 2.0 as Cincinnati holds the 31st overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft slated to begin Thursday, April 28th.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 1.0

In this post combine mock draft roundup take a look at who analysts and draft experts are predicting the Bengals will select at 31.

news

Bengals 2018 Draft Class

Meet the 11 players selected by the team in the draft.

news

Draft Recap: 5 Things You Need to Know

Five things you need to know about the Bengals 2018 draft.

news

Notes: visits and voyages

news

Shades of '12 draft gets defensive

It has kind of a whiff of 2012. The Bengals would love that, if this weekend's draft turned out like that one since it yielded six starters or regulars and doubled the standard of three for each draft. It was a big lift for the 2011 team's surprising play-off appearance and helped set the table for those five straight post-season runs. Like the '12 draft, this one was defined by trades.

news

Seventh-round glance: Woodside last QB standing; G-T Taylor comes out of SEC swinging; Big WR

Advertising