Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 4.0

By now, the Bengals' protection woes of 2021 are well-documented. Quarterback Joe Burrow took way, way too many hits last season, and the offensive line was a glaring problem coming into the offseason. Cincinnati wasn't messing around in free agency, though, signing offensive tackle La'el Collins and interior linemen Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. That's a big improvement. But is it enough? I'm not sure Karras is a long-term answer, and Linderbaum should quickly emerge as one of the best centers in the NFL. Linderbaum anchors well and fights to the whistle, and his zone-blocking ability will open lanes for running back Joe Mixon. And as an added bonus, this is terrific value: Linderbaum is my No. 18 prospect.

The Bengals rejoice when Linderbaum is available at their pick. He has to get stronger but is capable of freaky athletic feats at the center position.

The Bengals need to keep building their offensive line to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The first thing that stands out about Linderbaum when you turn on the tape is his athleticism. He explodes out of his stance with exceptional fluidity. Once he's out of his stance, he's always moving, always on his feet. Linderbaum gets out to the second level exceptionally well in the run game, easily outpacing his compatriots on the offensive line. He demonstrates phenomenal play speed for a guy who is listed at 289 pounds.

Whether you are an offensive line expert or an untrained eye, the other thing that stands out is Linderbaum's competitive toughness. The Iowa C plays hards on every single play. He looks to finish his opponent on every snap, leading to some impressive takedowns away from the action.

The Bengals added three starting-caliber offensive linemen in free agency. They should also jump at the opportunity to draft Linderbaum here. You can never have enough quality offensive linemen, and Cincinnati can plug in the Iowa standout at center and not have to worry about the position for years to come.

Despite adding three starters to its offensive line in free agency, Cincinnati can further fortify its front while landing arguably the best player available here. Plugging in the savvy and athletic Linderbaum at center and bumping Ted Karras to guard could be the final touches in an admirable offseason push to safeguard Joe Burrow.