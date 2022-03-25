Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 3.0

Cornerback will live at the top of the priority list for the Bengals, and Gordon would bring all the qualities the Bengals covet. His physical, aggressive playing style fits the mold of Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton. They are always looking for playmakers and Gordon brings good ball awareness and a senior season where he had two interceptions, a forced fumble and seven passes defensed. He's a touch on the raw side, but they don't need him to necessarily start on opening day with Eli Apple in the mix. But if he could develop and take over the job by some point midseason, he could become a staple on the outside in Cincinnati for the next five years.