Barndt muscling injury

BY GEOFF HOBSON

Defensive tackle Tom Barndt is exactly what the Bengals thought he was when he signed a five-year, $11 million deal during free agency in the offseason.

A gamer. Tough. Committed. The problem is, he hasn't been as productive this season as he was with the Chiefs because of a season-long injury to his bicep.

Actually, "it's where the bicep meets the pectoral muscle," said Barndt, pointing to his upper chest. "It's frustrating because I can't do things as effectively as I want to. Like grabbing and ripping, getting leverage. I just have to keep fighting through it."

The Bengals fear Barndt is virtually playing with one arm. In the last three seasons, Barndt averaged 51 tackles in Kansas City and had a total of eight sacks. In four games this season, Barndt has just four tackles and no sacks.

Barndt injured his bicep right before the preseason opener and missed all the practice games. So did end Michael Bankston (thigh/knee). Plus, end Vaughn Booker will miss his third straight game this week after fainting in the Sept. 17 Jacksonville game. Which are maybe three reasons why the Bengals have the NFL's sixth worst run defense in giving up 131 running yards per game.

"I think it's a matter of strength right now," Barndt said. "I'm going to keep trying to get it done."

NO TV: The Bengals have a good shot at selling out Sunday's 1 p.m. game against Tennessee at Paul Brown Stadium. But they didn't do it in time to get the game on local television. With the Reds' season over, the radio call will be on 700 WLW-AM, as well as 92.5 FM The Fox, and 1360-AM Homer.