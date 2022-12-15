Bengals RG Alex Cappa Returns To Tampa As The Glass-Eater Who Bottled A Dream

One night Cappa almost lost his job when the bosses looked out beyond left field and saw him trying to keep the kids in the playpen entertained with his juggling, a self-taught talent. A few years later when he was the only offensive lineman that could juggle while doing pass protection drills, it added to his 2018 Senior Bowl legend as the small school player who took over the week of practice. And showed he could play guard, too.

"He was the weird guy from Division II with the long hair who stood out like a sore thumb," Govan says. "But he showed them what we all knew. No moment is too big for him. He was always cool, calm and relaxed and took care of business. All the work, all those decisions he made … he lived in the weight room … He went from 240 to 300 with the lower body of a race horse. We were all jealous."

Govan learned a life lesson about judging the covers of books. He hosted Cappa on his recruiting visit and wondered what was going on when he stayed in playing video games. Then since they were kinesiology majors, they took a biology class together and Govan was stunned. He showed up for a lecture with a laptop and papers and there was Cappa with a piece of paper and a pencil. He didn't take a note and thought he looked like a baseball catcher hanging off his seat listening to the teacher and memorizing the board.

Govan shook his head. He thought Cappa to be some kind of a big Spicoli, the vacuous surfer dude from the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High who would last a few months at Humboldt and …

"We walk out after taking the test and there was something like 80 questions," Govan says. "I got a C-plus. He missed three questions. The guy got straight As when he was there. Really smart, knew what he wanted to do."

Govan would find himself out Friday and Saturday nights, but he doesn't think Cappa went out more than once or twice. And somewhere along the way he became Paul Bunyan.

"We were a young group on the offensive line," says Govan, the center. "Sophomore year, he's playing tackle, there's an outside run, he takes the D-end and throws him to the ground with the running back on his hip the entire time, blows up the linebacker, he hurdles a DB on the ground and finishes another dude. I'm standing there in awe thinking this guy is playing a different game than me … Humboldt is a hard place to get to, so when we started seeing the NFL scouts cruising through training camp, we had an idea."

Humboldt may have been hard to get to (six hours from the Oakland airport) but Steven Radicevic, the Bengals director of pro scouting and California native who has the Golden State wired, had a pretty good idea what they were going to see at the Senior Bowl. Not only did the Bucs trade up in the third round to take Cappa, but the Bengals had him high enough on their board that four years later when free agency came around, he was a top target.

"He was a great interview for us," Radicevic says. "The exposure there and the feedback we got from players that he's played with played a huge role in us going after him in free agency. Energetic. High football IQ. All he did was train in the offseason."

After Humboldt dropped football, Govan coached at McKinleyville High School in a small rural town in Humboldt County with an enrollment of about 500. The football team had no amenities, but Cappa, the guy who wore screen-printed T-Shirts in college, made sure they had something to practice in when he shipped Govan a bunch of Nike gear.