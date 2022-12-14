Quick Hits (Burrow-Brady Edition:) Bengals' Karras,  Ex-Brady Teammate, Gives His Take While Burrow Dismisses Comparisons With 'He's Tom and I'm Joe'   

BORROWING SOUND BITES: Maybe it's not so ironic that the title of the documentary Brady made about his life last year, "Man in the Arena," comes from a Teddy Roosevelt quote. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan borrowed from the show liberally last season when he put some clips together to show the offense.

"He had a lot of great players go on there and talk about his teams and what it meant to win championships. The trials and tribulations along the way. It's fantastic," Callahan said. "I enjoyed every second of watching that. I shared as many of those snippets as I could in my meetings with our guys last year just because I felt it was relevant to what we were trying to get to. Hearing a bunch of guys that have done it by a bunch that really talks about what it takes to get there. I can say it all I want. I've done it before. I've been there, but when you hear guys like Tom Brady and Tedy Bruschi and all those guys talking about it, you tend to listen a little more, so I thought that was pretty cool."

MIXON AND PERINE: While running back Joe Mixon carried 14 times for 96 yards last Sunday after missing two games with a concussion and Samaje Perine carried four times for 22 yards after going for 106 yards the week before, Callahan said there is no set ratio of carries between the two.

It's going to depend on the defense, the day, the game and how the back is doing.

"There's probably a place for a carry or two more for Samaje depending on the situation ... If we can keep both of those guys looking the way they have played in the last three weeks between Samaje and Joe, you have a pretty formidable one-two punch at running back,: Callahan said.