How Bengals Captain Michael Thomas Is Using His First NFL Game To Help His Teammates In The Next One Vs. Tom Brady

"I was basically going in for Sam Hubbard," Thomas said of the Bengals defensive end. "We line up and I'm messing around in the slot. I'm about to come in and blitz off the slot. As soon as Tom Brady breaks the huddle, he points at me and says, 'Wait a minute, check, check, 31 is a D-End.'"

Three years later and Thomas is still amazed. The Giants had never been in that look before. There was no sign of it on tape. And there was Brady pointing at him.

"That just shows his high level of thinking. You can't confuse this guy. He knows what he's looking at. He knows where the ball should go," Thomas said. "Once he pointed that out, I said to myself, 'OK, I can't fool him.' So I just lined up off the edge, lined up to do my job and just win that down."

That's what Thomas did back on Dec. 15, 2013. Back when Brady checked Thomas' oil more than Sunoco.

He had no choice. Thomas had arrived in Miami that Thursday, a year out of Stanford as an undrafted free agent. He had yet to play in an NFL game and was coming cross-country from the 49ers practice squad.

When he met Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland before the Thursday practice, Ireland turned Thomas around and told him, "Just go practice. We brought you here for one reason. We want you to vise Matthew Slater. That's it."

Which was a Hall-of-Fame task in itself given Slater's mountain of Pro Bowls for making tackles on punts and everything else special teams. The Dolphins secondary coach, now Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, barely had time to shake his hand.

"He was getting ready for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He had no time for a practice squad safety," Thomas said.

Anarumo's assistant gave him a cursory review of the scheme, but he was there for Matthew Slater. Until the beginning of the fourth quarter. A Miami cornerback went down and here was the special teams coach asking him to play safety on the kickoff team.

Thomas had never done it, but the coach told him to just stay square and don't let anybody past him. So here he was running downfield and dropping Josh Boyce on the 14-yard line. To Thomas, it seemed like his new teammates were jumping on him and leaning over him to check the name on his jersey at the same time. "Good job, Thomas," they were saying and that was fine because he didn't know them either.