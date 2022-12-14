How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 15. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton, and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington.
CBS Broadcasters:
- Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
- Tony Romo (analyst)
- Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Buccaneers Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham