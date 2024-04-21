 Skip to main content
Everything You Need To Know: 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM
041924-Draft-EYNTK

The Bengals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Learn more about who is announcing the picks, how to watch the draft, and more.

2024 Bengals Draft Picks

Round 1 - Pick 18

Round 2 - Pick 49

Round 3 - Pick 80

Round 3 - Pick 97

Round 4 - Pick 115

Round 5 - Pick 149

Round 6 - Pick 194

Round 6 - Pick 214

Round 7 - Pick 224

Round 7 - Pick 237

Bengals Draft Pick Announcers:

  • Day 1
    • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
  • Day 2
    • Christie Bryant Kuhns (President & CEO – Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio)
    • Bengals Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh
  • Day 3
    • John Di Girolamo - Bengals International Fan of the Year (Canada) - STREAK 16
    • Guy Ward - Bengals Season Ticket Member - STREAK 31

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

RZ1_6847-Enhanced-NR-lowres

Draft Night 1 - Round One

Thursday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. ET

AP23288703662651-lowres

Draft Night 2 - Rounds Two and Three

Friday, April 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET

2021 TEN_02 MCPHERSON_Cele Emotion (6)-lowres

Draft Night 3 - Rounds Four through Seven

Saturday, April 27 | 12:00 p.m. ET

Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes
  • NFL Network

Streaming coverage is available on:

  • ESPN+
  • YouTube TV
  • Hulu+ Live TV
  • Fubo TV
  • Sling TV
022724-Draft-Promo

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

