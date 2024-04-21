Everything You Need To Know: 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Learn more about who is announcing the picks, how to watch the draft, and more.
2024 Bengals Draft Picks
Round 1 - Pick 18
Round 2 - Pick 49
Round 3 - Pick 80
Round 3 - Pick 97
Round 4 - Pick 115
Round 5 - Pick 149
Round 6 - Pick 194
Round 6 - Pick 214
Round 7 - Pick 224
Round 7 - Pick 237
Bengals Draft Pick Announcers:
- Day 1
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
- Day 2
- Christie Bryant Kuhns (President & CEO – Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio)
- Bengals Legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh
- Day 3
- John Di Girolamo - Bengals International Fan of the Year (Canada) - STREAK 16
- Guy Ward - Bengals Season Ticket Member - STREAK 31
2024 NFL Draft Schedule
Draft Night 1 - Round One
Thursday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. ET
Draft Night 2 - Rounds Two and Three
Friday, April 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET
Draft Night 3 - Rounds Four through Seven
Saturday, April 27 | 12:00 p.m. ET
Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
Streaming coverage is available on:
- ESPN+
- YouTube TV
- Hulu+ Live TV
- Fubo TV
- Sling TV
