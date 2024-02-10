2024 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"...JC Latham can provide consistency along their line. Latham is a massive tackle who could play either right or left tackle."
"...Cincinnati gets great value with Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham lasting until the late teens."
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
"He snagged 17 touchdowns in 2023, leading the nation in the category, while showing excellent length and great ball tracking skills."
Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
"He's got a thick, athletic lower half and an anchor that brings pass rushers to a halt. I love his burst off the snap to drive block in the run game."