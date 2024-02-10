 Skip to main content
2024 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Feb 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM
020823-Mock-Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

JC Latham
Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang

OT JC Latham, Alabama

SI.com - Joe Deleone

"...JC Latham can provide consistency along their line. Latham is a massive tackle who could play either right or left tackle."

Josh Edwards - CBS Sports

"...Cincinnati gets great value with Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham lasting until the late teens."

Brian Thomas Jr
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

ESPN.com - Matt Miller

"He snagged 17 touchdowns in 2023, leading the nation in the category, while showing excellent length and great ball tracking skills."

Troy Fautanu
Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

NBC Sports - Connor Rogers

"He's got a thick, athletic lower half and an anchor that brings pass rushers to a halt. I love his burst off the snap to drive block in the run game."

